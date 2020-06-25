e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Newborn Mexican triplets have coronavirus, but parents do not

Newborn Mexican triplets have coronavirus, but parents do not

The triplets, a girl and two boys, are in stable condition but one of the babies has slight pneumonia.

world Updated: Jun 25, 2020 09:18 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Mexico City
Authorities in Mexico have said that this is a case which is unheard of.
Authorities in Mexico have said that this is a case which is unheard of. (Bloomberg/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

Mexican health authorities are trying to understand how a set of newborn triplets became infected with the novel coronavirus even though neither one of their parents tested positive for the virus.

Health authorities called the case “unheard of.”

The triplets, a girl and two boys, were tested four hours after being born at 7-1/2 months last week in the central state San Luis Potosi, health authorities said.

Initially, health authorities said the mother was believed to be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. But her tests later showed that neither she nor the father were infected.

“The parents’ results are negative, which catches our attention,” said Monica Rangel, secretary of health for the state, during a news conference on Tuesday.

“We specifically requested since yesterday ... that a group of experts investigates the case.”

Two of the babies born on June 17 are in good health and show no symptoms of Covid-19, doctors treating the triplets said, while the third one has pneumonia but is in stable condition.

Rangel said the triplets will remain hospitalized and under observation.

Mexico has reported more than 190,000 coronavirus cases and a total of 23,377 deaths, making it seventh in most virus-related deaths in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

tags
top news
India’s largest coronavirus facility shapes up in Delhi
India’s largest coronavirus facility shapes up in Delhi
16,922 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in last 24 hours in India
16,922 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in last 24 hours in India
VVIP chopper case: Businessman Shravan Gupta’s premises raided by ED
VVIP chopper case: Businessman Shravan Gupta’s premises raided by ED
Satellite images capture China’s PLA build-up in Ladakh
Satellite images capture China’s PLA build-up in Ladakh
‘Confusion continues’: Shatrughan Sinha’s question to PM Modi on Chinese apps
‘Confusion continues’: Shatrughan Sinha’s question to PM Modi on Chinese apps
China footprint large on Indian sport
China footprint large on Indian sport
Covid-19 updates: Gilead’s remdesivir could be priced up to $5,080
Covid-19 updates: Gilead’s remdesivir could be priced up to $5,080
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In