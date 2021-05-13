Home / World News / Next 2 months very crucial for Pakistan's Covid-19 outbreak, warns foreign minister Qureshi
Next 2 months very crucial for Pakistan's Covid-19 outbreak, warns foreign minister Qureshi

Speaking after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers in the city of Multan on Thursday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi also said Pakistan has had a decline in cases since last month, when troops were deployed to force people to adhere to social distancing rules.
AP | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 08:54 PM IST

Pakistan's foreign minister is warning that the next two months are very crucial for the country's coronavirus outbreak and that people must continue observing social distancing.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi made the comments Thursday after Eid al-Fitr prayers in the city of Multan.

He noted that the COVID-19 situation is very bad in neighbouring India, where record numbers of infections were reported in recent weeks.

He said Pakistan has had a decline in cases since last month, when troops were deployed to force people to adhere to social distancing rules.

Qureshi praised troops and police for playing a key role along with health workers in combatting the coronavirus.

Earlier, Muslims thronged mosques for Eid al-Fir prayers across the country.

Although some worshippers were carefully spaced one meter (three feet) apart, most violated social distancing rules.

Authorities reported 126 new deaths and 3,235 new infections on Thursday.

Pakistan has reported 19,336 deaths and 870,703 coronavirus cases since last year.

