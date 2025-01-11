Menu Explore
Nigel Farage ‘thoughtful’ about whether UK should bring back Shamima Begum

PA_Media |
Jan 11, 2025 03:29 AM IST

The Reform UK leader said that ‘instinctively’ it is not something he would want to do but he is ‘now thoughtful’ about the matter.

Nigel Farage has said that he is “thoughtful” when asked if the UK should consider bringing back Shamima Begum. The Reform UK leader said that “instinctively” it is not something he would want to do but he is “now thoughtful” about the matter. His comments come after Donald Trump’s incoming counter-terrorism chief called for the repatriation of British members of the so-called Islamic State being held in Syrian prison camps. Earlier this week, Sebastian Gorka said that any nation that wishes to be seen as a “serious ally” of the US should commit to the international fight against the extremist group by taking back citizens currently in the north east of Syria. Speaking to ITV News at Reform’s South East England conference, Mr Farage said that “it’s very difficult for us to think we should take back people, Shamima Begum and others” and “instinctively, it’s not something I want to do”. When asked whether he thought the UK should consider such a move, he said: “I’ve never wanted to. I’ve instinctively never wanted to. “But I’m now thoughtful. I’m thoughtful. I don’t classify her as an Isis, an all-out Isis killer.” Mr Farage said that he believes her to be “a lesser part of the equation”. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said that a Conservative government with her as leader “will never take back” Ms Begum. She added: “Citizenship means committing to a country and wanting its success. It’s not an international travel document for crime tourism.” In an interview with The Times, Mr Gorka said: “Any nation which wishes to be seen to be a serious ally and friend of the most powerful nation in the world should act in a fashion that reflects that serious commitment” when asked if the UK should be forced to accept Isis members back. “That is doubly so for the UK which has a very special place in President Trump’s heart and we would all wish to see the ‘special relationship’ fully re-established.” Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that Ms Begum “will not be coming back to the UK”. Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Thursday, he said: “It’s gone right through the courts. She’s not a UK national. “We will not be bringing her back to the UK. We’re really clear about that. “We will act in our security interests. And many of those in those camps are dangerous, are radicals.” Ms Begum was 15 when she travelled from Bethnal Green, east London, into territory controlled by IS in 2015. She was “married off” to an IS fighter and was stripped of her British citizenship in February 2019. The upheaval in Syria following the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime has put the future of the camps holding IS-linked prisoners in doubt. The Syrian Democratic Forces, the anti-Assad group allied with the West, has been guarding tens of thousands of captured foreign IS members and their children in sprawling camps and detention centres.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said while he ‘never wanted’ to bring back Shamima Begum, he is now ‘thoughtful’ about the matter (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said while he 'never wanted' to bring back Shamima Begum, he is now 'thoughtful' about the matter (Jonathan Brady/PA)

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
