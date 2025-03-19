When Nigeria's Senate suspended a lawmaker this month shortly after she spoke up about alleged sexual harassment, women's groups and women politicians rose up to join those criticising the senator in question. Nigerian Senate sexism row exposes uphill battle for women's rights

The case of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the notable lack of solidarity she has found after accusing the Senate president of harassment sheds a harsh light on the challenges women still face in Africa's most populous country.

The Senate itself is rife with harassment, one parliamentary insider told AFP, while UN figures place Nigeria at 179th in the world for women's representation in national legislatures.

Women hold just 17 seats in the House of Representatives, out of 360. The Senate is now down to three women, out of 109 seats, after Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension.

The implications are serious for the entire country, advocates say.

"We must restore the confidence of women and girls who have been destroyed by the current system, and encourage future generations," said Eniola Edun-Ogunlana, founder of the EME Foundation, an education and advocacy NGO.

"Imagine women in rural areas, far from the spotlight, enduring the same treatment."

The incident kicked off when Akpoti-Uduaghan accused the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, of making unwanted advances towards her in an interview with a local broadcaster.

Detailing the alleged sexual harassment, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the Senate president who denies the accusations repeatedly blocked a motion she tried to advance and then tied its advancement to sexual favours.

Speaking to broadcaster Arise TV, the senator said she was told by Akpabio that the motion could go through if she "took care" of him.

Within days of her comments, she was suspended for six months a move that was allegedly justified by an earlier argument that erupted in the Senate chambers.

"Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for gross misconduct and unruly behaviour and not as a result of the allegation of sexual harassment or assault," a letter from the Senate's majority leader said.

While some like Edun-Ogunlana, and women's groups that rallied in the capital, Abuja, have come to Akpoti-Uduaghan's defence, her accusations were also notably met with resistance from other prominent women.

"I know, with what is going on in the Senate, you may say why am I not taking a position? I believe that the Senate is doing what is needful," Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is also Nigeria's First Lady, said in the aftermath.

Tinubu is a member of Akpabio's governing party, while Akpoti-Uduaghan is in the opposition.

Tinubu added that, as a woman, "people compliment you all the time".

Former senator Biodun Olujimi, meanwhile, told Nigerian media that the Senate president who saw previous harassment claims lodged against him in 2020 "jokes a lot".

Nigeria has not implemented gender quotas for its National Assembly, a method other African countries have used to successfully increase women's representation.

The few women who are in Nigerian politics often come from powerful families and are in many cases the wives, daughters or sisters of politicians.

That gives fuel to the stereotype that women are not qualified for office despite notable contributions from women during the colonial and post-colonial eras, Akinsola Alaba Agagu, a political science professor at Ekiti State University, told AFP.

The upper chamber itself is rife with sexism, one former National Assembly employee told AFP, asking to remain anonymous because of the sensitive nature of the topic in the socially conservative country.

Tinubu lodged a complaint alleging she was threatened with rape by another senator in 2016 amid a dispute among the lawmakers, local media reported at the time.

"Whether you're a member of parliament or a senator, you're not respected in this environment," said the source.

"In meetings, it's difficult to make our voices heard," she said. "We're given tasks like managing the catering or serving coffee."

In her 30s, she quit after nonstop sexism, despite working in politics for 10 years, in both the Lagos state government and the National Assembly.

"Age and marital status also influence our treatment. It's better to be over 50."

