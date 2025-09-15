Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

No ban on TikTok? Trump's big hint of last-minute deal amid US-China talks

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 06:03 pm IST

“A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our country very much wanted to save,” US President posts on Truth Social, sans specifics

US President Donald Trump on Monday hinted that a deal has been reached with China for TikTok to continue operating in the American market. He did not mention names or details but posted on Truth Social: “A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our country very much wanted to save.”

Senior US and Chinese officials meet to discuss trade issues and TikTok, in Madrid, Spain.(US treasury handout via Reuters)
Senior US and Chinese officials meet to discuss trade issues and TikTok, in Madrid, Spain.(US treasury handout via Reuters)

He also said he will be speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

"The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly," Trump wrote.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / No ban on TikTok? Trump's big hint of last-minute deal amid US-China talks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On