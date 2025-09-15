No ban on TikTok? Trump's big hint of last-minute deal amid US-China talks

“A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our country very much wanted to save,” US President posts on Truth Social, sans specifics
US President Donald Trump on Monday hinted that a deal has been reached with China for TikTok to continue operating in the American market. He did not mention names or details but posted on Truth Social: “A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our country very much wanted to save.”
He also said he will be speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.
"The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly," Trump wrote.
