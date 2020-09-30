e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / No handshake at start of first Trump-Biden presidential debate in age of coronavirus

No handshake at start of first Trump-Biden presidential debate in age of coronavirus

The two candidates entered the stage at the same time and smiled as moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News explained they would not shake hands.

world Updated: Sep 30, 2020 06:54 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Cleveland
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio(REUTERS)
         

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden did not shake hands or wear masks as they entered their first White House debate on Tuesday, adhering to protocols on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two candidates entered the stage at the same time and smiled as moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News explained they would not shake hands.

“How you doing, man?” Biden said, extending his arms towards Trump.

The 90-minute debate, with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience due to the pandemic, was held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

It was the first of three scheduled debates.

Organizers said there were about 80 people in the audience, including the candidates’ family members, their guests, campaign staff, hosts, health and security officials and journalists.

Trump’s guests included first lady Melania Trump, sons Eric and Donald Jr., daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, and such allies as U.S. Representative Jim Jordan and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Biden’s wife Jill sat in Biden’s section.

With more than a million Americans already casting early ballots and time running out to change minds or influence the small sliver of undecided voters, the stakes were enormous as the two White House candidates took the stage five weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Biden, 77, has held a consistent lead over Trump, 74, in national opinion polls, although surveys in the battleground states that will decide the election show a closer contest.

The debate, beginning at 9 pm EDT (0100 GMT on Wednesday) was due to be divided into six segments: the records of Trump and Biden, the Supreme Court, the pandemic, the economy, election integrity and “race and violence” in U.S. cities.

tags
top news
LIVE: Biden sharpens attack, says Trump Russian President ‘Putin’s puppy’
LIVE: Biden sharpens attack, says Trump Russian President ‘Putin’s puppy’
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
Hathras rape victim’s body forcibly taken away by UP police, alleges family
Hathras rape victim’s body forcibly taken away by UP police, alleges family
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a ‘liar’ in fiery debate start
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a ‘liar’ in fiery debate start
One in 15 above 10 yrs of age exposed to Covid-19, reveals ICMR sero survey results
One in 15 above 10 yrs of age exposed to Covid-19, reveals ICMR sero survey results
Former envoys slam Beijing for invoking old LAC perception
Former envoys slam Beijing for invoking old LAC perception
Women do most of the heavy lifting in Indian households: NSO report
Women do most of the heavy lifting in Indian households: NSO report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In