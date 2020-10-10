e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘No medical reason’ to cancel October 15 presidential debate, says Trump campaign

‘No medical reason’ to cancel October 15 presidential debate, says Trump campaign

The Commission on Public Debates officially canceled the second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden earlier. It was scheduled for October 15.

world Updated: Oct 10, 2020 05:43 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Washington, United States
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.(Reuters)
         

US President Donald Trump’s campaign criticized the Commission on Presidential Debates for announcing the scheduled Oct. 15 debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden would not take place, saying there was no medical basis for the decision.

“There is no medical reason to stop the October 15 debate in Miami from proceeding as scheduled, since the President will be healthy and ready to debate,” the campaign said in a statement, alluding to Trump’s coronavirus infection.

tags
top news
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis
Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis
Donald Trump to hold first rally since Covid-19 illness in Florida on Monday
Donald Trump to hold first rally since Covid-19 illness in Florida on Monday
Organizers cancel October 15 US presidential debate after Trump snubs virtual invite
Organizers cancel October 15 US presidential debate after Trump snubs virtual invite
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In