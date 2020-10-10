e-paper
Home / US Presidential Election / Organizers cancel October 15 US presidential debate after Trump snubs virtual invite

Organizers cancel October 15 US presidential debate after Trump snubs virtual invite

The final debate will be on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

us-presidential-election Updated: Oct 10, 2020 04:31 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Washington
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. (REUTERS)
         

Washington, OThe Commission on Presidential Debates said Friday it has cancelled next week’s showdown between Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden, after the president said he would not participate in a virtual format.

“Each (candidate) now has announced alternate plans for that date,” the commission said in a statement. “It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15.”

The final debate will be on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The commission had announced Thursday it was converting the October 15 town hall debate to a virtual affair out of an abundance of caution because Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus, but the president refused to participate.

