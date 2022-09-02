'No, no, 40 crore': Imran Khan's population gaffe goes viral
In a viral video, Imran Khan can be seen saying that when Pakistan was formed, its population was 40 crore but today it's 22 crore.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's another on-camera gaffe has gone viral where he confused the population of Pakistan and cited figures which show that Pakistan's population is now fewer than what it was when the country was formed. As he was prompted by someone that the figures he just said were wrong, he resisted and then gave in with a smile -- understanding the mistake he committed.
"When Pakistan was formed, its population was 40 crore, today it's 22 crore," Imran Khan said. "It will be 40 lakh," someone prompted from the side to which Imran Khan said, "No no, it's 40 crore." "Ahhhh sorry, 40 lakh," Imran Khan said correcting himself. The video has gone viral at a time Pakistan is facing worst flood in its recent history with a toll of 1,100 people including 350 children.
Social media users exclaimed whether Pakistan is in a position to lead the world in the area of birth control.
Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges on Thursday was extended by a Pakistani court for two weeks. The bail was approved until September 12.
-
Lufthansa pilots on strike, 800 flights likely to be cancelled today
German airlines major Lufthansa is expected to cancel 800 flights on Friday after the pilots' union announced a one-day strike, starting at midnight, over non-approval of salary hike. The Vereinigung Cockpit union told news agency Reuters that pay talks had failed and Lufthansa pilots would stage a 24-hour strike starting just after midnight on Thursday, affecting both passenger and cargo services.
-
Starbucks names Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan as new CEO. 5 things to know
Coffee giant Starbucks on Thursday named Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan as its new Chief Executive Officer who will replace Howard Schultz. Schultz will continue as interim chief until April 2023, after which he will continue as a member of the Starbucks Board of Directors. Independent Starbucks Board of Director's chair Mellody Hobson in a statement called Laxman Narasimhan an “inspiring leader”. The 55-year-old has held several leadership roles at PepsiCo, including as global chief commercial officer.
-
Stabbing attack at North Carolina high school: 1 student killed, 2 injured
One person was killed and two were injured Thursday in an apparent stabbing on the fourth day of class at an eastern North Carolina high school, police said. Two minors were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with injuries, and one later died, Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero told a news conference. He said the attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville appeared to be a stabbing but that the investigation was ongoing.
-
Top Russian oil official falls to death from hospital window: Report
The chairman of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, two sources familiar with the situation said, becoming the latest in a series of businessmen to meet with sudden unexplained deaths. The sources confirmed reports by several Russian media that the 67-year-old had plunged to his death, but the circumstances surrounding his fall were unclear.
-
'Did you get your Pizza Hut?' CPM unit lashes out at Gorbachev after his death
The last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, died on Tuesday in Moscow at the age of 91. The official Twitter handle of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Puducherry lashed out at the late leader by sharing visuals of his TV ad for Pizza hut, which is now doing the rounds on social media. A lady overhears the debate about Gorbachev's reforms and says, "Because of him, we have many things like Pizza Hut!"
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics