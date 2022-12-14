Home / World News / No proposals for 'Christmas ceasefire' in Ukraine: Russia

No proposals for 'Christmas ceasefire' in Ukraine: Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called earlier this week on Russia to start withdrawing its troops from his country by Christmas.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian soldier stands on the roof of a damaged university.(Reuters)
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it had not received any proposals about a "Christmas ceasefire" in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called earlier this week on Russia to start withdrawing its troops from his country by Christmas as the first step towards a peace deal in the conflict, which has been raging for almost 10 months.

