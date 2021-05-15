No role for China in choosing Dalai Lama’s successor, says new head of Tibetan govt-in-exile

China’s government can have no role in choosing the next Dalai Lama, especially since its communist leaders don’t even believe in religion whereas the succession of the Tibetan spiritual leader is a deeply religious matter, the next president of the Tibetan government in exile said on Saturday.

Penpa Tsering, whose election as the head of the executive branch of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) was announced on Friday, said he was hopeful the strong bipartisan and bicameral support of the US for the Tibet issue would continue under the Biden administration.

Tsering’s remarks came against the backdrop of China’s insistence that the choice of the next Dalai Lama has to be decided within Chinese territory and that there should be no interference in the matter by India or any foreign organisation. China has contended the Dalai Lama’s successor should be chosen by picking lots from a golden urn in Lhasa and must get the approval of the Chinese government but this has been debunked by the current Dalai Lama, who turns 86 in July.

“The successor to the Dalai Lama is chosen through a Tibetan Buddhist concept and it’s a deeply religious matter, and the Dalai Lama alone is responsible for his reincarnation,” Tsering said ahead of his formal swearing in later this month.

Noting that the Chinese government can have no say in this matter, he added: “If the Chinese Communist leaders are so interested in this issue, then they should learn Buddhism first. Only then they can involve themselves in this matter.

“If they don’t even believe in religion, how can they get involved in religious matters?”

The question of the Dalai Lama’s successor depends on “individual choices” and the current Dalai Lama will have the final say, Tsering said. “He will decide, he is the final authority,” he added.

The Biden administration recently made it clear that the Chinese government should have no role in the succession process of the Dalai Lama, and Tsering noted that his election had been acknowledged by the US state department.

“The United States congratulates Penpa Tsering on his election as the Central Tibetan Administration’s (CTA) next Sikyong. We look forward to working with him and the CTA to support the global Tibetan diaspora,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted.

The US support for the Tibetan cause started in 1987 and had been further strengthened by the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002, Tsering said. “It has been a continuous process and the current Dalai Lama’s relationship with the US Congress and lawmakers has ensured bipartisan and bicameral support for the cause,” he said.

“We strongly believe in the current political situation – and it’s not just about Tibet but also the situation in Hong Kong and the Uygurs [in Xinjian] – the US political circles will definitely continue this bipartisan and bicameral support,” he said.

Experts say India and the US have largely similar positions on the succession of the Dalai Lama, and the differences with China on this issue are emerging as another area of friction that could be exaggerated in future.

Tsering, 53, will succeed Lobsang Sangay, who completes his second five-year term at the end of this month. Some 64,000 Tibetans living in exile in India and other countries voted in the election, held in two rounds in January and April.

This was the third direct election of the Tibetan leadership since the Dalai Lama withdrew from any political role in 2011. Tsering was elected to the Tibetan parliament-in-exile in 1996 and became its speaker in 2008.

China does not recognise the Tibetan government-in-exile and has not held any talks with the Dalai Lama’s representatives since 2010.