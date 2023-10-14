No speaker makes us look like ‘bunch of idiots’ Georgia Rep. Austin Scott challenges Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House

Georgia Representative Austin Scott has thrown his hat into the ring for the Speaker of the House position, setting the stage for a tense battle within the Republican Party. Scott’s unexpected announcement came as a response to the ongoing struggle within the GOP, which intensified after Majority Leader Steve Scalise withdrew his candidacy. WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: U.S. Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) speaks to reporters as House Republicans hold a caucus meeting at the Longworth House Office Building on October 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republicans continue to debate their pick for Speaker after their initial nominee, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), withdrew his name from the race after failing to secure the number of votes needed. The full House of Representatives is expected to vote on a replacement for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he was ousted last week.(Getty Images via AFP)

On the platform formerly known as Twitter, Scott declared, “We are in Washington to legislate, and I want to lead a House that functions in the best interest of the American people.” Despite his initial reluctance, Scott expressed concern about the current state of the House, stating, “I want a House that functions correctly, but the House is not functioning correctly right now.”

The decision to challenge the more prominent contender, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, signals a significant shift in the dynamics of the race. Scott, now in his seventh term, criticized the Republicans who aligned with Democrats to remove former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, labelling them as “grifters” who undermined the party’s integrity.

Although Scott’s bid has been viewed by some as an “anti-Jordan” effort, he denied any personal animosity, describing Jordan as a friend. However, Scott’s firm stance against Jordan’s candidacy echoes the sentiments of several lawmakers, including Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), who firmly stated that there was nothing Jordan could do to gain his support.

The Speaker candidate forum, scheduled for Friday afternoon, will be a crucial battleground where Scott will make his case to fellow House Republicans. With divisions within the party becoming increasingly apparent, the outcome of this race could significantly impact the GOP's direction.

As the Republican Party navigates this unexpected twist, Scott's entry into the race adds complexity to the already contentious Speaker selection process.