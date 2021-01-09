IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / No surprise: Trump left many clues he wouldn't go quietly
Mary Trump saw it coming from her unique vantage point as a clinical psychologist and Trump niece.(AP)
Mary Trump saw it coming from her unique vantage point as a clinical psychologist and Trump niece.(AP)
world news

No surprise: Trump left many clues he wouldn't go quietly

The mob went there so emboldened by Trump's send-off at a rally that his partisans live-streamed themselves trashing the place. Trump, they figured, had their back.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:15 PM IST

President Donald Trump left plenty of clues he'd try to burn the place down on his way out the door.

The clues spread over a lifetime of refusing to acknowledge defeat. They spanned a presidency marked by raw, angry rhetoric, puffed-up conspiracy theories and a kind of fellowship with “patriots” drawn from the seething ranks of right-wing extremists. The clues piled on at light speed when Trump lost the election and wouldn't admit it.

The culmination of all that came Wednesday when Trump supporters, exhorted by the president to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell” against a “stolen” election, overran and occupied the building in an explosive confrontation that left a Capitol Police officer and four others dead.

The mob went there so emboldened by Trump's send-off at a rally that his partisans live-streamed themselves trashing the place. Trump, they figured, had their back.

This was, after all, the president who had responded to a right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan's Democratic governor last year with the comment: “Maybe it was a problem. Maybe it wasn't.”

Over the arc of his presidency and his life, by his own words and actions, Trump hated losing and wouldn't own up to it when it happened. He spun bankruptcies into successes, setbacks in office into glowing achievements, the stain of impeachment into martyrdom.

Then came the ultimate loss, the election, and desperate machinations that politicians likened to the practices of “banana republics" or the "Third World” but were wholly America in the twilight of the Trump presidency.

Often with a wink and a nod over the past four years, sometimes more directly — “We love you,” he told the Capitol Hill mob as he gently suggested well into the clashes that they go home now — Trump made common cause with fringe elements eager to give him affirmation in return for his respect.

That made for a combustible mix when the stakes were highest. The elements had been coming together in plain sight, often in missives delivered by tweet. (On Friday, Twitter banned Trump's account, denying him his megaphone of choice, "due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”)

“I wish we could say we couldn’t see it coming,” President-elect Joe Biden said of the Capitol melee. "But that isn’t true. We could see it coming.”

Mary Trump saw it coming from her unique vantage point as a clinical psychologist and Trump niece.

“It’s just a very old emotion that he’s never been able to process from when he was a little kid — terrified of the consequences of being in a losing position, terrified of being held accountable for his actions for the first time in his life,” she told PBS a week after the election.

“He is in a position of being a loser, which in my family, certainly ... was the worst possible thing you could be,” she said. “So he’s feeling trapped, he’s feeling desperate ... increasingly enraged."

Post-election trouble was predictable because Trump all but said it would happen if he lost.

Months before a vote was cast, he claimed the system was rigged and plans for mail-in voting fraudulent, assailing the process so relentlessly that he may have hurt his chances by discouraging his supporters from voting by mail. He pointedly declined to assure the country in advance that he would respect the result, something most presidents don't have to be asked to do.

There was no evidence before the election that it would be tainted and no evidence after of the massive fraud or gross error that he and his team alleged in scores of lawsuits that judges, whether appointed by Republicans, Democrats or Trump himself, systematically dismissed, often as nonsense. The Supreme Court, with three justices placed by Trump, brushed him off.

That didn't stop him.

“I hate defeat," he said in a 2011 video. “I cannot stand defeat.”

But the election aftermath ultimately left him with no fallback except his foot soldiers, who couldn't countenance his losing, either.

Trump's history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies rooted in right-wing extremism is long.

He's praised supporters of QAnon, a convoluted pro-Trump conspiracy theory, saying he didn’t know much about the movement “other than I understand they like me very much” and “it is gaining in popularity.”

QAnon centers on an alleged anonymous, high-ranking government official known as “Q” who shares information about an anti-Trump “deep state.” The FBI has warned that conspiracy theory-driven extremists, such as QAnon, are domestic terrorist threats.

In 2017, Trump said there was “blame on both sides” for deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, the site of a standoff between white supremacist groups and those protesting them. He said there were “fine people” on both sides.

And during a debate with Biden, Trump wouldn’t criticize the neo-fascist Proud Boys. Instead, Trump said the group should “Stand back and stand by.” The remark drew a firestorm and a day later he tried to walk it back.

Trump didn’t condemn the actions of an Illinois teen accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during summer protests on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kyle Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to charges.

In October he chose not to denounce people who plotted the kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat. “When our leaders meet, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit,” she said. “When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

To Mary Trump, the manner of her uncle's defeat helped to set the stage for the toxicity she presciently said in November would happen.

Republicans in the Senate and House races outperformed him, enlarging their minority in the House and holding their Senate majority until Georgia’s two elections this month tipped the Senate balance to Democrats.

His defeat Nov. 3 was on him, not the party. “So he also doesn’t have anybody else to blame,” his niece said. “So I think that he is probably in a position that nobody can help him out of emotionally and psychologically, which is going to make it worse for the rest of us.”

Worse came.

Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, called the attack Wednesday the “logical conclusion to extremism and hate going unchecked” during Trump’s presidency.

“If you’re surprised, you haven’t been paying attention,” said Amy Spitalnick of Integrity First, a civil rights group engaged in lawsuits over the 2017 Charlottesville violence.

Thursday night, Trump took a stab at a unifying message, after months of provocation, saying in a video “this moment calls for healing and reconciliation."

But Friday he was back to tending “his great American Patriots” and demanding they be treated fairly, and he said he won't go to Biden's inauguration.

He acknowledged his presidency was ending, but did not — could not, may never — acknowledge defeat.

For all of the insulting nicknames he's tagged on his political foes — sleepy, shifty, cryin’, corrupt, crazy, little, brain-dead, wacky, pencil neck, low-IQ, watermelon head, dummy, deranged, sick puppy, low energy — none was meant to sting more than “loser.” And nothing, it seems, stung more than when the loser was him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
US President Donald Trump's strategy of divisiveness was on display as he urged supporters, mostly white men, to descend on the US Capitol.(AP)
US President Donald Trump's strategy of divisiveness was on display as he urged supporters, mostly white men, to descend on the US Capitol.(AP)
world news

'Encouraged violence': Trump legacy on race shadowed by divisive rhetoric

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Trump privately questioned why the United States would accept more immigrants from Haiti and “shithole countries” in Africa rather than from places such as Norway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nancy Pelosi stated in the letter that lawmakers have taken an oath of office to defend democracy(REUTERS)
Nancy Pelosi stated in the letter that lawmakers have taken an oath of office to defend democracy(REUTERS)
world news

Nancy Pelosi urges Democrats to return to DC amid Trump's impeachment calls

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:27 PM IST
In a "Dear Colleague" letter sent to Democratic members on Saturday, Pelosi wrote: "We will be proceeding with meetings with Members and Constitutional experts and others. I continue to welcome your comments. I urge you to be prepared to return to Washington this week."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A top IMF official said that there are significant downside risks.(Reuters)
A top IMF official said that there are significant downside risks.(Reuters)
world news

China recovering fast ahead of most big economies, says IMF

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The recovery is still relying mostly on public support. Private investment has strengthened recently, but consumption is lagging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly-infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa.(Reuters file photo)
A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly-infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Japan govt says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:29 PM IST
After seeing a steep rise in coronavirus cases, Japan declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three prefectures neighbouring the capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Israeli health care professional tests a woman and her child for the coronavirus at a testing centre in Jerusalem.(AP)
An Israeli health care professional tests a woman and her child for the coronavirus at a testing centre in Jerusalem.(AP)
world news

End in sight? Israel rolls out Covid booster shots

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Israelis over the age of 60, those with health problems and medical personnel have been receiving first injections of Pfizer Inc. vaccines since December 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians pass by closed stores on the Zeil shopping street in Frankfurt, Germany.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians pass by closed stores on the Zeil shopping street in Frankfurt, Germany.(Bloomberg)
world news

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:28 PM IST
In the first two weeks of its vaccination drive Germany has given 533,000 shots, just two-fifths of the 1.3 million doses received. Britain, by contrast, has reached the 2 million mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rawalpindi : People are silhouetted on vehicles headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Pakistan's national power grid experienced a major breakdown late night on Saturday, leaving millions of people in darkness, local media reported. AP/PTI(AP01_10_2021_000019B)(AP)
Rawalpindi : People are silhouetted on vehicles headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Pakistan's national power grid experienced a major breakdown late night on Saturday, leaving millions of people in darkness, local media reported. AP/PTI(AP01_10_2021_000019B)(AP)
world news

Power supply in Pakistan being restored after hours of blackout

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Residents took to Twitter to voice their anger at the situation, while others offered good wishes for those being treated in hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul.(AFP)
Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul.(AFP)
world news

Twitter removes Chinese embassy ‘baby-making machines’ tweet on Uighur women

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The US envoy on international religious freedom, Sam Brownback, said that he was “appalled and disgusted” by the lies of the Chinese embassy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2003, file photo, Republican candidate for California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger walks up the steps to the state Capitol surrounded by children and waving to supporters during a campaign rally in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation's most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. The prospect of the election is reviving memories of California's circus-like 2003 recall, in which voters installed Schwarzenegger as governor after deposing the unpopular Democrat Gray Davis. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2003, file photo, Republican candidate for California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger walks up the steps to the state Capitol surrounded by children and waving to supporters during a campaign rally in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation's most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. The prospect of the election is reviving memories of California's circus-like 2003 recall, in which voters installed Schwarzenegger as governor after deposing the unpopular Democrat Gray Davis. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File)(AP)
world news

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is ‘Terminated’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The former California governor and Hollywood action star, a native of Austria, said the scenes from the Capitol saddened him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pompeo's announcement came two days after he said he would send the US ambassador to the United Nations, to Taiwan for meetings this week. (Reuters File Photo )
Pompeo's announcement came two days after he said he would send the US ambassador to the United Nations, to Taiwan for meetings this week. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:29 PM IST
There was no immediate comment from the Chinese government on Pompeo's decision to end State Department restrictions on how US officials can interact with Taiwan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
world news

Putin to host first post-war talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The talks will focus on aiding residents of the war zone and unblocking economic and transportation links between the countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)(HT_PRINT)
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)(HT_PRINT)
world news

German parliament boosts security after US Capitol riots

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:14 PM IST
A spokeswoman for the Bundestag confirmed that Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble had written to lawmakers about the current security situation but declined to give details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French President Emmanuel Macron briefly removes his protective face mask to drink a glass of water as he attends a meeting during a visit at the headquarters of the local CAF (French family allowance public services) in Tours, France.(Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron briefly removes his protective face mask to drink a glass of water as he attends a meeting during a visit at the headquarters of the local CAF (French family allowance public services) in Tours, France.(Reuters)
world news

French lack confidence in Macron virus effort, poll shows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex have come under criticism for the slow start to vaccinations since they began on December 27. Government officials vowed to speed up the process and said Saturday that 100,000 people will have been vaccinated by the end of the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Staff members work on setting up a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid testing inside a stadium, following a recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China January 8, 2021. Picture taken January 8, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.(REUTERS)
Staff members work on setting up a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid testing inside a stadium, following a recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China January 8, 2021. Picture taken January 8, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.(REUTERS)
world news

A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:50 PM IST
China, which has broadly controlled the pandemic on its soil, is still frustrating independent attempts to trace the virus' origins and the central question of how it jumped from animals to humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The removed structure, a sculpture, was erected in memory of civilians killed in the Mullivaikkal incident that happened in the last phase of the civil war that ended in 2009,(Image via Twitter)
The removed structure, a sculpture, was erected in memory of civilians killed in the Mullivaikkal incident that happened in the last phase of the civil war that ended in 2009,(Image via Twitter)
world news

Sri Lanka's Jaffna University war memorial removed, Tamil Nadu CM condemns move

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted, "The news that a monument erected at the Jaffna University campus in memory of university students and the general public who were mercilessly killed in the final phase of the war in Mullivaikkal, Sri Lanka, has been demolished overnight is shocking."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP