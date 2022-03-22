18 hours after China plane crash, no survivors found. 132 were aboard
Nearly 18 hours later, no survivors have been found in the wreckage of the China Eastern plane that crashed Monday with 132 onboard, news agency AP reported, citing state broadcaster. This is one of the disasters the country has seen in nearly a decade.
“Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found," state broadcaster CCTV has been quoted as reporting.
The Boeing 737-800 plane was reported to be flying - at around 29,000 feet - from Kunming in the southwestern province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou when it entered a steep dive around 2:20 p.m. local time. The fire was said to be big enough to be seen in NASA satellite images.
Shortly after, an "all-out rescue operation" was called by Chinese president Xi Jinping, who said he was "shocked" by the incident. Ordering a probe, he also called for a swift action "to identify the cause of the crash and to strengthen the safety overhaul of the civil aviation sector," a report by CCTV said.
Boeing 737-800 is said to be the safest unline Boeing Max that was grounded globally after a series of crashes a couple of years ago.
-
Top US expert warns of Covid surge 'as seen in Europe': 10 global updates
Top US medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned in his latest remarks that a new surge in the country is expected in the coming weeks. He also said a second booster shot - or a fourth dose of the vaccine - may be needed for the elderly.
-
Imran Khan faces IMF's doubts: 'How will you fund $1.5 bn subsidy package?'
At a time Imran Khan's government is facing opposition in Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund has asked the government to explain how it would fund the $1.5 billion subsidy package that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced.
-
Omicron, BA.2, new wave of pandemic: 5 things WHO says on Covid situation
Omicron, which is not the last variant of SARS-CoV-2, will pick up pockets for months and months until another pocket of susceptibility opens up, the World Health Organization said amid a fresh wave of the pandemic, warning that the pandemic is far from being over.
-
'Russia has failed to gain control of air': UK on Ukraine resistance
Large parts of the war-hit country - in the north, east and south - are bearing the impact of the offensive, the UK had earlier said.
-
Putin set to hold nuclear evacuation drill; moved family to Siberia: Reports
As Western agents are trying to analyse Putin's mind through his recent appearances, they find that Putin is 'trapped in a closed world of his own making', where he is the single decision maker and he is absolutely insulated from other points of view.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics