 North Korea accelerates production to shore up nuclear force: Report
Saturday, May 18, 2024
North Korea accelerates production to shore up nuclear force: Report

Reuters
May 18, 2024 03:19 AM IST

North Korea fired a number of short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered accelerated production to strengthen the country's nuclear force more rapidly, on the same day he oversaw a test of tactical ballistic missiles with new guidance technology, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) inspecting the missile launcher vehicles to be newly equipped by the combined missile units of the Korean People's Army (KPA)(AFP)
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) inspecting the missile launcher vehicles to be newly equipped by the combined missile units of the Korean People's Army (KPA)(AFP)

While visiting an arms factory on Friday, Kim made the production order to bolster nuclear war deterrence, KCNA said. This way, the enemy would be afraid of North Korea's nuclear combat posture, Kim added.

North Korea fired a number of short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military had said. Kim expressed satisfaction at the successful test, KCNA said.

Friday's launches came a day after the U.S. and South Korea conducted joint drills with stealth fighter jets simulating air combat.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / World News / North Korea accelerates production to shore up nuclear force: Report

