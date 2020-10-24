e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / North Korea says China dust could spread Covid-19, warns people to stay inside

North Korea says China dust could spread Covid-19, warns people to stay inside

North Korea has reported no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, a claim that health experts question. Pyongyang has imposed strict border controls and quarantine measures to prevent an outbreak.

world Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 11:40 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Seoul
People wearing protective face masks walk amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in front of Pyongyang Station in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 27, 2020.
People wearing protective face masks walk amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in front of Pyongyang Station in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 27, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

North Korea has warned its citizens to stay indoors, saying seasonal yellow dust blowing in from China might carry the new coronavirus into the country.

“As the new coronavirus infections continue to spread around the world, the need to deal with the yellow dust and take thorough measures has become more critical,” North Korea’s official party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said on Thursday.

The claim that the virus that causes Covid-19 could spread to North Korea from the Gobi desert, 1,900 km (1,200 miles) away, appears unsupported. Two metres (6 feet) is a common social-distancing metric, although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says droplets containing the virus can sometimes linger in the air for hours.

The North Korean newspaper said citizens should refrain from outdoor activities and must follow prevention guidelines such as wearing masks when they go outside.

North Korea has reported no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, a claim that health experts question. Pyongyang has imposed strict border controls and quarantine measures to prevent an outbreak. Analysts say an outbreak could be devastating for the economically and politically isolated country.

State-run KRT television said on Wednesday the yellow dust and fine dust may contain harmful substances, such as heavy metals and pathogenic microorganisms including viruses.

“People must pay attention to personal hygiene after returning from outside,” a news reader said. “Also, workers should avoid outdoor construction work even at reconstruction sites.”

On Thursday, the Russian embassy in North Korea wrote on Facebook that North Korea’s Foreign Ministry had ordered all visitors to the country and its staff to wait out the dust storm inside.

tags
top news
‘Symbols of Gujarat’s prosperity’: PM Modi inaugurates 3 projects
‘Symbols of Gujarat’s prosperity’: PM Modi inaugurates 3 projects
‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto
‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto
For second consecutive day, active Covid-19 cases remain below 7 lakh-mark
For second consecutive day, active Covid-19 cases remain below 7 lakh-mark
Phase-3 of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to begin in the next few days
Phase-3 of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to begin in the next few days
Missing Bizman withdraws Rs 5K from ATM, erases phone details: Police
Missing Bizman withdraws Rs 5K from ATM, erases phone details: Police
Prez, PM’s 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today
Prez, PM’s 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today
‘We didn’t leak information,’ CBI, NCB, ED tell Bombay high court
‘We didn’t leak information,’ CBI, NCB, ED tell Bombay high court
‘Will raise tricolour when...’: Ex-J&K CM Mufti’s fresh attack on Centre
‘Will raise tricolour when...’: Ex-J&K CM Mufti’s fresh attack on Centre
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In