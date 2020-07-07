e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / North Korea says does not intend to hold talks with US

North Korea says does not intend to hold talks with US

Earlier, after the aggravation of inter-Korean relations, the media and experts from different countries, as well as some officials, spoke about the need and even the possibility of holding a summit between North Korea and the United States.

world Updated: Jul 07, 2020 09:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Pyongyang, North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).(Reuters file photo)
         

North Korean Foreign Ministry US affairs department head Kwon Jong Gun said Pyongyang did not intend to hold talks with Washington, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Earlier, after the aggravation of inter-Korean relations, the media and experts from different countries, as well as some officials, spoke about the need and even the possibility of holding a summit between North Korea and the United States.

The hope for a summit before the US presidential elections has been expressed by South Korean leader Moon Jae-in. US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is also expected to visit South Korea July 7-9.

tags
top news
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
LIVE: New Zealand halts new airline bookings as Covid-19 facilities fill up
LIVE: New Zealand halts new airline bookings as Covid-19 facilities fill up
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to reign in China
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to reign in China
For Ladakh stand-off, how India readied its fleet of Apache attack choppers
For Ladakh stand-off, how India readied its fleet of Apache attack choppers
Terrorist killed, soldier, cop injured in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
Terrorist killed, soldier, cop injured in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
25 cops, all eyewitnesses to 2001 murder, turned hostile during Dubey’s trial
25 cops, all eyewitnesses to 2001 murder, turned hostile during Dubey’s trial
Covid-19: 3 states have more than 1 lakh cases, Meghalaya only one with less than 100
Covid-19: 3 states have more than 1 lakh cases, Meghalaya only one with less than 100
Explained | Missiles, fighter jets: How India’s boosting forces amid China row
Explained | Missiles, fighter jets: How India’s boosting forces amid China row
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In