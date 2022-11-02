North Korea fires 10 ‘provocation’ missiles. Then, Seoul responds: Top updates

A North Korean ballistic missile landed less than 60 kilometres off South Korea's coast marking the first time an apparent test had landed near the South Korea's waters. South Korea responded with missile launches of its own as it fired three air-to-ground missiles into the sea north across the Northern Limit Line.

Here are top updates on this story:

1. North Korea's missile landed outside of South Korea's territorial waters, but south of the Northern Limit Line. Northern Limit Line is a disputed inter-Korean maritime border.

2. South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol called North's missile launch an "effective act of territorial encroachment."

3. South Korea's response came after the president vowed a "swift and firm response" so that North Korea "pays the price for provocation".

4. North Korea has tested a record number of missiles this year, and officials in Seoul and Washington say the North has completed technical preparations to conduct a nuclear weapon test.

5. North Korea demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises.

6. North Korea has said that the allied drills are "aggressive and provocative" and specifically targeted North Korea.

7. "The hostile forces' inordinate moves for military confrontation have created a grave situation on the Korean peninsula," North Korea said.

8. US state department spokesperson Ned Price said that North Korea was "reaching for another pretext for provocations it has already undertaken, potentially for provocations that it might be planning to take in the coming days or coming weeks.

