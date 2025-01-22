North Korean media reports on Trump swearing-in, accuses US of Korean War crimes

North Korea's state media on Wednesday reported U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration but without any commentary on his presidency, but did accuse the United States of committing atrocities during the 1950-53 Korean War. Trump held summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his first term(REUTERS)

The Rodong Sinmun, the ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece, published a brief article saying Trump was elected as the 47th president in a November election and an inauguration ceremony was held in Washington on Monday.

It did not elaborate and include any commentary on Trump or U.S. affairs, though the newspaper carried a photo of young students receiving propaganda education about the Korean War and "soaring in rage at the atrocities committed by the enemy, the U.S."

Trump held unprecedented summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his first term and has touted their personal rapport.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers last week that Pyongyang's recent missile tests were partly aimed at "showing off its U.S. deterrent assets and drawing Trump's attention" after vowing "the toughest anti-U.S. counteraction" at a key year-end policy meeting last month.