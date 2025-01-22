Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

North Korean media reports on Trump swearing-in, accuses US of Korean War crimes

Reuters |
Jan 22, 2025 09:34 AM IST

The Rodong Sinmun published a brief article saying Trump was elected as the 47th president and an inauguration ceremony was held in Washington on Monday.

North Korea's state media on Wednesday reported U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration but without any commentary on his presidency, but did accuse the United States of committing atrocities during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Trump held summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his first term(REUTERS)
Trump held summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his first term(REUTERS)

The Rodong Sinmun, the ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece, published a brief article saying Trump was elected as the 47th president in a November election and an inauguration ceremony was held in Washington on Monday.

Also Read: Elon Musk jumps around during Trump inauguration, lauding, ‘The future is so exciting!!’

It did not elaborate and include any commentary on Trump or U.S. affairs, though the newspaper carried a photo of young students receiving propaganda education about the Korean War and "soaring in rage at the atrocities committed by the enemy, the U.S."

Also Read: Donald Trump inauguration: Jaishankar gets first row seat, says ‘an honour to represent India’

Trump held unprecedented summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his first term and has touted their personal rapport.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers last week that Pyongyang's recent missile tests were partly aimed at "showing off its U.S. deterrent assets and drawing Trump's attention" after vowing "the toughest anti-U.S. counteraction" at a key year-end policy meeting last month.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On