News / World News / North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet Putin in Russia this month: Report

North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet Putin in Russia this month: Report

Reuters |
Sep 05, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Kim would travel from Pyongyang, probably by armored train, to Vladivostok, on the Pacific Coast of Russia.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to travel to Russia in September to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the possibility of supplying weapons for the war in Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing U.S. and allied sources.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.(AFP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.(AFP)

Kim would travel from Pyongyang, probably by armored train, to Vladivostok, on the Pacific Coast of Russia, where he would meet with Putin, the newspaper said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out