  Sunday, Jul 01, 2018
North, South Korea reopen maritime communication channel

North and South Korea reopened a maritime communication channel on Sunday, with vessels from the two countries making radio contact for the first time in a decade

world Updated: Jul 01, 2018 19:43 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Seoul
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) are about to shake hands on their first ever meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. (REUTERS File Photo)

North and South Korea reopened a maritime communication channel on Sunday, with vessels from the two countries making radio contact for the first time in a decade, South Korea’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

A North Korean patrol boat responded immediately when the South Korean Navy contacted it via an international radio channel at 9 a.m. Sunday in the western sea, normalizing the maritime communication channel for the first time in 10 years, according to the ministry.

The move showed the two Koreas were “taking practical steps” to uphold agreements made on April 27 when their leaders decided to defuse military tensions in a gradual manner, an official from the ministry said.

