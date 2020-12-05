e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Northeastern US braces for wet, windy, snowy storm

Northeastern US braces for wet, windy, snowy storm

The heavy, blowing snow expected in the afternoon in New England may result in near-blizzard conditions that make travel difficult. Power outages are possible.

world Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 22:38 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Portland
A damaged taxi is seen in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida, US.
A damaged taxi is seen in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida, US.(Reuters)
         

The northeastern US braced Saturday for a powerful, windy storm that forecasters say could bring 18 inches (46 centimeters) or more of heavy, wet snow to parts of the region.

The heavy, blowing snow expected in the afternoon in New England may result in near-blizzard conditions that make travel difficult. Power outages are possible.

The nor’easter could dump as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow on suburban Boston.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Michael Clair of the Gray, Maine, office said the storm is beginning as rain and is expected to turn to snow Saturday afternoon. In some areas snowfall of up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) per hour is possible.

“This is the first big one,” Clair said of the beginning of the winter season. “There has been some snow up in the mountains, but this is the first one across where most people live.”

While localized totals of more than 18 inches are possible in the higher terrain, Clair says that in general, the region is expected to get hit hardest just inland from the coast, where forecasts call for about a foot of snow.

Areas south of New England, including the New York region, are expected to see heavy rain and strong winds.

In Canada, the storm is expected to affect southern Quebec and New Brunswick.

tags
top news
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
IIT-Patna student bags Rs 47 lakh annual package
IIT-Patna student bags Rs 47 lakh annual package
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In