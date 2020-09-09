e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Northrop Grumman names spacecraft in honour of Kalpana Chawla

Northrop Grumman names spacecraft in honour of Kalpana Chawla

The S.S. Kalpana Chawla will be launched into orbit from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) Wallops Island on September 29.

world Updated: Sep 09, 2020 10:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Astronaut Kalpana Chawla, STS-107 mission specialist, is pictured on the flight deck of the Earth-orbiting Space Shuttle Columbia one day after the launch.
Astronaut Kalpana Chawla, STS-107 mission specialist, is pictured on the flight deck of the Earth-orbiting Space Shuttle Columbia one day after the launch.
         

Northrop Grumman has named its next space station resupply ship ‘S.S. Kalpana Chawla’ after Dr Kalpana Chawla, an astronaut of Indian descent.

“Northrop Grumman is proud to name the NG-14 Cygnus spacecraft after former astronaut Kalpana Chawla. It is the company’s tradition to name each Cygnus after an individual who has played a pivotal role in human spaceflight. Chawla was selected in honor of her prominent place in history as the first woman of Indian descent to go to space,” Northrop Grumman said in a statement.

“Today we honor Kalpana Chawla, who made history at NASA as the first female astronaut of Indian descent. Her contributions to human spaceflight have had a lasting impact. Meet our next Cygnus vehicle, the S.S. Kalpana Chawla,” the aerospace and defense technology company tweeted.

The Cygnus spacecraft will deliver approximately 3,629 kg (8,000lb.) of cargo to the space station. It will be launched into orbit from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) Wallops Island, Virginia on September 29.

Kalpana Chawla, the spacecraft’s namesake, was born and raised in Karnal and became the first woman of India descent to go to space as a crew of Space Shuttle Columbia on January 16, 2003.

Chawla and her six STS-107 crewmates died on February 1, 2003, over Texas as Columbia was re-entering Earth’s atmosphere.

tags
top news
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 4.3 million
Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 4.3 million
Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, police to deploy teams to prosecute protocol violators
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, police to deploy teams to prosecute protocol violators
Bars reopen in Delhi: 6 things to know before heading out for drink
Bars reopen in Delhi: 6 things to know before heading out for drink
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In