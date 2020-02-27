Norway confirms first coronavirus case, patient under home quarantine

world

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 16:56 IST

Norway has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

The resident of northern Norway is healthy and has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, Line Vold, the head of infection control and preparedness, told reporters on Wednesday. The person was tested after returning from one of the areas in China affected by the outbreak, the institute said in a separate statement on its website.

The institute considers the risk of infection from the individual as very unlikely, it said. The person has been placed under home quarantine, and possible contacts are being traced to ensure no transmission has occurred.

“Analysis of the test performed today show a weak positive result, while a previous analysis was negative,” Vold said in the statement. “The analyses of the sample shows traces of coronavirus. The method of analysis is sensitive enough to detect inactive viruses.”

About 50 tests have been taken in Oslo over the past 48 hours and the individuals have been asked to keep themselves isolated until the results are ready, local newspaper VG reported on Thursday, citing an Oslo Health Authority spokesman.