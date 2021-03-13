IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Norwegian health workers, who received AstraZeneca jabs, develop blood clots
Vials of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Vials of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
world news

Norwegian health workers, who received AstraZeneca jabs, develop blood clots

Three health workers are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:32 PM IST

Three health workers in Norway who recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday.

Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of that vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark. Iceland later followed suit.

"We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine," Sigurd Hortemo, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

All three individuals were under the age of 50.

The European medicine regulator EMA would investigate the three incidents, Hortemo added.

"They have very unusual symptoms: bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets," Steinar Madsen, Medical Director at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told broadcaster NRK.

"They are quite sick...We take this very seriously," he said, adding authorities had received notification of the cases on Saturday.

AstraZeneca was not immediately available for comment.

Before Denmark's and Norway's move, Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.

Still, EMA on Thursday said the vaccine's benefits outweighed its risks and could continue to be administered.

Europe is struggling to speed up a vaccine rollout after delivery delays from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, even as a spike in cases amid a more contagious virus variant has triggered fresh lockdowns in countries like Italy and France.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
world news

India reviews AstraZeneca side effects after concerns in Europe

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • New Delhi decided to conduct the review after several countries suspended rollout over blood clot fears even as the World Health Organization said there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 jab.
READ FULL STORY
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
world news

Spanish regions halt AstraZeneca shots over blood clot concerns

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Austria earlier stopped using the batch of AstraZeneca shots while it investigated a death from clotting and a case of pulmonary embolism.
READ FULL STORY
UK-based AstraZeneca insisted its jab was safe, adding there is "no evidence" of higher blood clot risks.(AFP)
UK-based AstraZeneca insisted its jab was safe, adding there is "no evidence" of higher blood clot risks.(AFP)
world news

WHO insists AstraZeneca Covid vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:58 AM IST
The World Health Organization (WHO), which said its vaccines advisory committee was examining the safety data coming in, stressed that no causal link has been established between the AstraZeneca vaccine and clotting.
READ FULL STORY
AstraZeneca vaccine's product information says people should be kept under "close observation for at least 15 minutes" after getting the jab.(AFP)
AstraZeneca vaccine's product information says people should be kept under "close observation for at least 15 minutes" after getting the jab.(AFP)
world news

Severe allergy added to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine side effects: EU regulator

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:33 PM IST
  • The development comes a day after the European Medicines Agency said it was investigating a separate issue of blood clots that prompted Denmark to suspend use of the jab.
READ FULL STORY
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration (REUTERS).
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration (REUTERS).
world news

Germany 'regrets' pausing of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shots by EU nations

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Several European Union countries have paused AstraZeneca vaccine shots over reports of blood clots in some people. Denmark was the first to temporarily suspended use of the vaccine, on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Under the bill, all poses, exercises, and stretching techniques must have exclusively “English descriptive names”.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
Under the bill, all poses, exercises, and stretching techniques must have exclusively “English descriptive names”.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
world news

This US state may lift yoga ban in schools. Just don’t say ‘namaste’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • The bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jeremy Gray, would authorise local boards of education to offer yoga to students in grades K-12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Vials of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
world news

Norwegian health workers, who received AstraZeneca jabs, develop blood clots

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Three health workers are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro (REUTERS)
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro (REUTERS)
world news

'Covid-19 superspreader' Brazil shunned by 'nervous' neighbours in Latin America

Posted by Karan Manral | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Peru has closed flights to and from the country, Uruguay is sending extra doses of vaccines to its border towns and Chile now sends anyone arriving from Brazil to special quarantine hotels. Colombia, meanwhile, has banned flights in and out of Brazil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium (REUTERS).
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium (REUTERS).
world news

Austria, others seek discussion in EU on Covid-19 vaccine discussion

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Leaders of the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Latvia have joined Ausrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz in writing to the European Union calling for a discussion on Covid-19 vaccine distribution within the bloc after Austria complained it was uneven.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On March 23, 2020, the total number of recorded deaths linked to the deadly virus in the UK was at 335 – a total which has now hit 143,259.(Bloomberg)
On March 23, 2020, the total number of recorded deaths linked to the deadly virus in the UK was at 335 – a total which has now hit 143,259.(Bloomberg)
world news

UK to mark Covid-19 lockdown anniversary as National Day of Reflection

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:38 PM IST
UK PM Boris Johnson backed charity Marie Curie's plan for a minute's silence at 1200 GMT (1730 IST) in memory of all the lives lost to the pandemic, with people encouraged to light up their doorsteps in the night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cuomo has staked his political future on the outcome of an independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James.(REUTERS)
Cuomo has staked his political future on the outcome of an independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James.(REUTERS)
world news

Explained: How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:01 PM IST
  • Leaders in the state Assembly on Thursday announced an impeachment investigation, a first step toward potentially removing Cuomo from office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quote tweeted the statement, adding that he was appalled by the “ongoing acts of hate against the community”.(Reuters file photo)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quote tweeted the statement, adding that he was appalled by the “ongoing acts of hate against the community”.(Reuters file photo)
world news

‘Appalled’: Microsoft CEO, US lawmakers condemn hate against Asian Americans

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:51 PM IST
This comes after the incidents of abuse against the Asian American community in the US that have been on a rise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Expulsion of the couple drew mixed reactions on the internet. (Twitter / @DanyalLaghari)
Expulsion of the couple drew mixed reactions on the internet. (Twitter / @DanyalLaghari)
world news

'Gross misconduct': Pakistani university expels students for 'hugging' on campus

PTI, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:40 PM IST
According to the University of Lahore, the two students were involved in gross misconduct and violation of university rules.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lord Ahmad’s visit kicks off with ministerial meetings in Delhi and then covers Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad before he flies back to the UK following trade and investment talks in Mumbai.(via Twitter)
Lord Ahmad’s visit kicks off with ministerial meetings in Delhi and then covers Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad before he flies back to the UK following trade and investment talks in Mumbai.(via Twitter)
world news

India’s role as world's pharmacy phenomenal, says UK Foreign Office minister

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Lord Ahmad, the minister for South Asia in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), highlighted the close collaboration between the two countries on ensuring supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, which benefits countries across the globe through the United Nations-led COVAX facility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi in November 2019.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi in November 2019.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
world news

Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa speaks to PM Modi ahead of crucial vote at UNHRC

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • The UNHRC is expected to vote on March 19 on a resolution critical of Sri Lanka’s failure to address human rights violations that occurred during the island nation’s war with Tamil Tiger rebels. India has not yet indicated whether it will back Sri Lanka in the crucial vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China on Thursday voted to pass legislation on Hong Kong's electoral system. The legislation was passed with only one abstention and 2,895 delegates voting in favour. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
China on Thursday voted to pass legislation on Hong Kong's electoral system. The legislation was passed with only one abstention and 2,895 delegates voting in favour. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

China non-compliant with joint declaration on Hong Kong: UK

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:56 PM IST
In a statement, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the Chinese decision to impose "radical changes to restrict participation in Hong Kong's electoral system"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a shuttered store with lease advertisements in the Sheung Shui area of Hong Kong, China.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a shuttered store with lease advertisements in the Sheung Shui area of Hong Kong, China.(Bloomberg)
world news

Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • The city's government said 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city's Sai Ying Pun district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa(AFP)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa(AFP)
world news

Rajapaksa siblings firmly united; will take Sri Lanka forward: Gotabaya

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • In a comment made by the president at a political gathering on Friday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa praised the maturity of his elder brother Mahinda, the prime minister, and the younger brother Basil, the key presidential adviser.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than a dozen academics, NGO workers and media professional, who used to visit China regularly, told CNN that they are unwilling to travel to the country once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, over fears for their personal safety.(REUTERS)
More than a dozen academics, NGO workers and media professional, who used to visit China regularly, told CNN that they are unwilling to travel to the country once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, over fears for their personal safety.(REUTERS)
world news

Arbitrary detentions by Chinese govt instills fear among foreigners: Report

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • According to CNN, many cited the detention of two Canadians in China in December 2018 as a turning point in their thinking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday. (Representative Image)(AP)
"(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Ethiopia rejects US allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:09 PM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he wanted to see Eritrean forces and those from the Amhara region replaced in Tigray by security forces that will respect human rights and not "commit acts of ethnic cleansing."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP