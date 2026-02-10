Pakistani leader roasts own country: ‘Not even a pomegranate can enter from Afghan, but terrorists can’

Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday took a swipe at his own country's military and its handling of growing militancy issues, saying that not even a single pomegranate from Afghanistan can enter Islamabad, and yet somehow, terrorists are entering the country. The JUI-F chief said authorities are saying that terrorists come into Pakistan from Afghanistan. "If they are coming, then stop them, eliminate them." (X/@Open_Sourc3w)

Rehman was addressing a public gathering in Rawalpindi when he made these remarks amid Pakistan's repeated claims that militants were entering the country from Afghanistan.

He said that the citizens of Pakistan want to ask the country's policy makers why nobody, from Zahir Shah to today's Amarat-e-Islamiyah, has been able to work with Pakistan?

ALSO READ | Why Pakistan, Afghanistan were fighting?

"Different people came, a communist government came, a jihadist-led ruling came, the Taliban's regime came, and so did the pro-Pakistanis. Yet, before criticising, have you ever thought why my Afghan policy has been failing for the last 78 years?" Rehman asked.

He said authorities are saying that terrorists come into Pakistan from Afghanistan. "If they are coming, then stop them, eliminate them. The Afghan government has never objected to your moves," Rehman added.