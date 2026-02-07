Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistan suicide bombing; US embassy issues security alert

Pakistan has blamed Afghanistan and India for the deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad on Friday which killed 31. As both New Delhi and Kabul deny these "baseless" allegations, AFP has reported that the Islamic State has claimed responsibility. Pakistani security officials examine the site of of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan, (AP)

At least 31 people were killed and nearly 170 injured after a suicide bombing rattled Pakistan on Friday. The attack, which took place at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad, is now the deadliest to strike the capital since the 2008 Marriott hotel bombing.

Pak blames India, Afghanistan amid surge in attacks Following the attack, Pakistan blamed Afghanistan and India for the blast as it comes on the heels of a stand-off between the Pakistani military and the Baloch Liberation Army. However, as per reports, the IS was behind the attack.

For years, Pakistan has accused India of aiding Baloch separatists in Afghanistan. India has repeatedly denies these allegations and called on Pakistan to tackle home-grown terrorism before "throwing blame."

While condoling the incident, India said - “It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless".

Islamabad has also blamed Afghanistan for allowing separatist armed groups in southern Balochistan, Pakistani Taliban and other Islamist militants in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of using Afghan territory as a safe haven and to attack Pakistan from.

As per Khaama news agency, the Taliban government in Kabul has also rejected these claims. Taliban Defence Ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi said Pakistani officials have repeatedly blamed Afghanistan for security incidents, without presenting credible proof, as per the local news agency.

US issues security alert Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the attack, the US embassy in Islamabad has issued a security alert for American citizens in the country.

In its notice to American citizens in Pakistan, the US embassy has called on them to avoid public gatherings, keep a low profile and review personal security plans.

The embassy further urged citizens to carry valid identification at all times and to cooperate with local law enforcement authorities as required.

The US joined in other nations to condemn the attack.

"The United States strongly condemns today's terrorist attack in Islamabad that left innocent worshippers dead and injured. We condemn all acts of terror and violence, including this attack," read a statement issued by Charge d'Affaires Natalie A. Baker