'Not guilty for murder': Indian-origin man in Australia admits to killing wife; pleads manslaughter

An Indian-origin man in Australia has admitted to killing his wife. However, in a twist, the man has stated that he is not guilty of her murder. As per the Red Heart Movement, Supriya wanted to become a nurse. He was killed by her partner in December 2025. (ABC News)

As per a report by Australia's ABC News, 42-year-old Vikrant Thakur allegedly killed his wife in December 2025.

Appearing in court for the second time since his arrest, Thakur pled guilty to manslaughter but not murder. The court is set to resume hearing in April.

On December 21, 2025, police were called to Northfield in Adelaide after a call was made regarding domestic assault.

As per the official statement issued by South Australia police, 36-year-old Supriya Thakur was found unconscious. Police commenced CPR, but she “could not be revived”.

"A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder. Police wish to advise that this was not a random incident with both parties known to each other and were living at the address," said the statement issued in December.

Her husband, Vikrant was produced before a court on December 22, however, due to the pending nature of the DNA and post-mortem results, the matter was adjourned till late January.

Meanwhile, an anonymous GoFundMe page, set up by Supriya's friends and community members continues to collect donations for her son.

According to the GoFundMe page, Supriya worked long hours and dreamt of becoming a nurse.

What is the difference between manslaughter and murder? The key difference between manslaughter and murder is the intent behind the killing. This also applies in Australian law.

Murder requires proving an intention to kill, causing grievous bodily harm or to harm human life. Meanwhile, manslaughter involves an unlawful killing without intent.