Novavax Covid vaccine highly effective, but not against South Africa variant
- Novavax said it began working on new vaccines against emerging strains in early January and expects to select ideal candidates in the coming days, then begin clinical testing in the second quarter of the year.
US biotech firm Novavax said Thursday its two-shot Covid-19 vaccine showed an overall efficacy of 89.3 percent in a major Phase 3 clinical trial in Britain, and remained highly effective against a variant first identified there.
But the positive news was offset by other results that showed it offered significantly less protection against a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa, which is spreading rapidly around the world.
Novavax said it began working on new vaccines against emerging strains in early January and expects to select ideal candidates in the coming days, then begin clinical testing in the second quarter of the year.
"NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in solving this global public health crisis," said the company's president and CEO Stanley Erck, using Novavax's name for the vaccine.
"We look forward to continuing to work with our partners, collaborators, investigators and regulators around the world to make the vaccine available as quickly as possible."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that the results were "good news."
"Our medicines regulator will now assess the vaccine, which will be made in Teesside. If approved, we have 60m doses on order," he added.
The vaccine was one of six candidates backed by a US government project formerly known as Operation Warp Speed, which has provided the company $1.75 billion. It's also being tested in a trial in the US and Mexico, which has recruited 16,000 of 30,000 participants.
Unlike the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, which deliver the genetic instructions to make a protein of the virus to human cells, the Novavax shot injects the same molecules directly into the body to evoke an immune response.
- S. Africa variant reinfection worry -
The British trial involved 15,000 people aged 18 to 84, including 27 percent who were over the age of 65.
The first interim analysis was based on 62 cases, of which 56 cases of Covid-19 were observed in the placebo group versus six cases among people who received NVX-CoV2373.
The company's preliminary analysis indicated the variant first identified in Britain, B.1.1.7, was detected in more than 50 percent of the confirmed cases.
Efficacy by strain was calculated at 95.6 percent against the original Covid strain, and 85.6 percent against B.1.1.7.
But the efficacy was much lower in a smaller, mid-stage trial conducted in South Africa.
This study enrolled just over 4,400 patients from September to mid-January, during which time the B.1.351 variant, which contains critical mutations along the virus' spike protein, was spreading rapidly through the country.
Overall efficacy was 49.4 percent in this trial, but the figure rose to 60 percent among the 94 percent of trial participants who were HIV-negative.
Worryingly, Novavax said about a third of participants in the South Africa trial had been previously infected with the original form of the virus, while the subsequent infections during the study were largely from the variant.
The studies are the first to assess how vaccines performed against both the UK and South Africa variants in the real world.
Pfizer and Moderna have previously said their vaccines remain effective against the variants, but their studies were based on lab research.
The US said Thursday it had found its first two cases of the B.1.351 variant on American soil, leading to concern it could reignite the national infection rate, which is currently in decline.
Novavax's announcement puts pressure on another vaccine maker, Johnson & Johnson, which is expected to announce its phase 3 trial results next week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN chief calls vaccine distribution 'emergency'
- Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that while every country has the duty to protect its own people “no country can afford to neglect the rest of the world.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says upholding 'freedom and autonomy' with new Hong Kong visas
- Mass arrests of pro-democracy figures have followed. Some have fled Hong Kong for the West, including to Britain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&J Covid vaccine supply to start at 2 million doses, GAO says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jair Bolsonaro says Covid will last forever, isolation leads nowhere
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Novavax Covid vaccine highly effective, but not against South Africa variant
- Novavax said it began working on new vaccines against emerging strains in early January and expects to select ideal candidates in the coming days, then begin clinical testing in the second quarter of the year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden opens sign-up window for uninsured as Covid-19 rages
- Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the HealthCare.gov insurance markets to take new applications for subsidized benefits, something Donald Trump's administration had refused to do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-American shoots doctor, kills self
- Dr Narumanchi was diagnosed with terminal cancer and had been told that he had just weeks to live.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atlanta chemical leak: Police says 5 have died, 10 injured
- The leak did not cause an explosion, and its cause -- which is still unknown -- remains under investigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed man arrested near US Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple CEO slams internet giants ahead of new privacy features
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First cases of South African Covid-19 variant detected in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A new White House under Biden: Discipline, diversity, dogs and social distancing
- The White House changes are myriad, from the mundane to the profound. Dogs are back on the South Lawn. Regular media briefings, with follow-up questions and data-driven answers, have returned to the briefing room. Joe Biden himself has made unity and civility his main messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One third of Africa will be vaccinated this year: WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to donate 3 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travesty of justice: India after Pak upholds acquittal of Daniel Pearl's killer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox