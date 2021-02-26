Novel chip for Covid-19 testing delivers results on smartphone
Scientists have developed a stamp-sized chip that simplifies Covid-19 testing, and delivers results on a smartphone in less than 55 minutes.
The microfluidic chip developed by researchers from Rice University in the US measures the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) protein, a biomarker for Covid-19, in blood serum from a standard finger prick.
According to the research published in the journal ACS Sensors, the nanobeads bind to SARS-CoV-2 N protein in the chip and transport it to an electrochemical sensor that detects minute amounts of the biomarker.
The researchers noted that their process simplifies sample handling compared to swab-based PCR tests that are widely used to diagnose Covid-19 and need to be analysed in a laboratory.
"What's great about this device is that it doesn't require a laboratory," said Rice lab of mechanical engineer Peter Lillehoj.
"You can perform the entire test and generate the results at the collection site, health clinic or even a pharmacy. The entire system is easily transportable and easy to use," he said in a statement.
The team, including Rice graduate student and lead author Jiran Li, took advantage of existing biosensing tools to develop simple diagnostics, like a microneedle patch introduced last year to diagnose malaria.
The new tool relies on a slightly more complex detection scheme but delivers accurate, quantitative results in a short amount of time.
To test the device, the researchers relied on donated serum samples from people who were healthy and others who were Covid-19-positive.
They said a longer incubation yields more accurate results when using whole serum.
The team found that 55 minutes was an optimum amount of time for the microchip to sense SARS-CoV-2 N protein at concentrations as low as 50 picograms (billionths of a gram) per millilitre in whole serum.
The microchip could detect N protein in even lower concentrations, at 10 picograms per milliliter, in only 25 minutes by diluting the serum fivefold.
Paired with a Google Pixel 2 phone and a plug-in potentiostat -- a device that controls voltage and measures resulting current -- it was able to deliver a positive diagnosis with a concentration as low as 230 picograms for whole serum.
"There are standard procedures to modify the beads with an antibody that targets a particular biomarker," Lillehoj said.
"When you combine them with a sample containing the biomarker, in this case SARS-CoV-2 N protein, they bond together," he added.
A capillary tube is used to deliver the sample to the chip, which is then placed on a magnet that pulls the beads towards an electrochemical sensor coated with capture antibodies.
The beads bind to the capture antibodies and generate a current proportional to the concentration of biomarker in the sample.
The potentiostat reads that current and sends a signal to its phone app.
If there are no Covid-19 biomarkers, the beads do not bind to the sensor and get washed away inside the chip.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Novel chip for Covid-19 testing delivers results on smartphone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope other countries follow your example’: WHO chief lauds India, PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House expects Neera Tanden to have a high bar of civility and engagement
- Neera Tanden, 50, is facing a tough time for the confirmation of her nomination over her past Twitter outbursts against several lawmakers, including those from her own Democratic Party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian panel calls for ‘targeted sanctions’ on China for its role in Hong Kong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United States asks Pakistan to play a ‘constructive role’ in the region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Crown Prince implicated in Khashoggi murder, US finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Priority is to turn the pandemic around': US Surgeon General nominee Murthy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lifts Trump-era ban on legal immigration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In US' California, death toll due to Covid-19 tops 50,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terror financing watchdog keeps Pakistan on ‘grey list’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNGA President welcomes ceasefire agreement between India, Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Border dispute objective reality, should be put at right position in ties: China
- The phone call was the first formal contact between Jaishankar and Wang since they met on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow on September 10 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook signs pay deals with 3 Australian news publishers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden believes it's important to modernise immigration system: White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
McConnell says he would support Donald Trump if he’s nominated in 2024
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox