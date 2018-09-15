NSA Doval in Washington, to meet Bolton, Pompeo

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will meet his US counterpart John Bolton and secretary of state Michael Pompeo in Washington on Friday against the backdrop of New Delhi facing the impact of US sanctions against Russia and Iran.

Bolton is Doval’s third counterpart in the Trump administration and this will be their first meeting. It will also be Bolton’s first high-level interaction with an Indian official after he took over from HR McMaster in April. Doval will meet Pompeo for the second time in as many weeks.

Doval’s visit comes just a week after the inaugural 2+2 dialogue between the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries, effusively described by both sides as “historic”.

During their visit to New Delhi, Pompeo and defence secretary James Mattis had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Doval after the 2+2 talks.

Both sides are tightlipped about the agenda of Doval’s meetings, but they are taking place against the backdrop of India facing the unintended impact of US sanctions meant to punish Russia and Iran.

The US has said waivers from these sanctions may be considered on a case-by-case basis but has fallen short of offering public guarantees to any of the numerous countries that find themselves in the cross-hairs.

India’s planned purchase of S-400 air defence systems from Russia expose it to curbs in place against Moscow under the Combating America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), while oil imports from Iran too are set to face renewed sanctions.

Officials and experts have said that given the trajectory of India-US relations, specially after the successful 2+2 talks, they don’t expect the Trump administration to follow up with sanctions. US officials have repeatedly stressed India is not the intended target of these sanctions.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 08:32 IST