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Nuclear curbs to Hormuz: The 3 sticking points in US-Iran peace talks explained

Iran has declined to participate in a second round of negotiations with the US.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 01:07 pm IST
By Anita Goswami
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Negotiations between the US and Iran remain deadlocked, with both sides struggling to bridge differences as a fragile ceasefire nears expiry.

AI-generated image of US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. (Gemini)

Tehran has reportedly declined to participate in a second round of negotiations over Washington’s “unrealistic” demands and the continued naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite claims of progress from Washington, Iranian officials insist a final agreement is still distant.

3 issues of US-Iran peace deal

Iran’s enriched uranium

A major obstacle is what happens to Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The US wants Tehran to transfer or surrender the material to eliminate any pathway to nuclear weapons.

Iran has rejected this outright, calling it unacceptable. Instead, it is demanding sanctions relief and access to billions of dollars in frozen funds as part of any compromise.

Iran has been under heavy international sanctions for years and wants all US and global restrictions lifted as part of any deal.

Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf earlier said about $120 billion in frozen Iranian funds must be released.

US negotiators remain reluctant to agree to large concessions, particularly before concrete nuclear commitments are secured. Iran’s support for regional groups such as Lebanon-based Hezbollah and others also remain a core concern for the US and its allies.

First round of US-Iran talks

The opening round of high-stakes negotiations between Washington and Tehran was held in Islamabad on April 11. Brokered by Pakistan, the discussions stretched 21 hours and involved direct and backchannel exchanges.

Talks, then, focused on the same key points - Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, access to frozen assets, and the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the lengthy negotiations, no agreement or formal framework came to pass. Vance later said Iran had “not accepted” US terms and Tehran called Washington’s demands unreasonable.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anita Goswami

Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time.

strait of hormuz iran us iran war peace donald trump
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