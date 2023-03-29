Home / World News / Number of operational nuclear warheads rose in 2022, driven by Russia: Study

Number of operational nuclear warheads rose in 2022, driven by Russia: Study

AFP |
Mar 29, 2023 03:43 PM IST

At the beginning of 2023, the nine official and unofficial nuclear powers held 9,576 ready-to-use nuclear warheads.

The number of operational nuclear warheads in the world increased in 2022, driven largely by Russia and China, according to a new report released Wednesday.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)
At the beginning of 2023, the nine official and unofficial nuclear powers held 9,576 ready-to-use nuclear warheads -- up from 9,440 the year prior -- which have a "collective destructive power" equal to "more than 135,000 Hiroshima bombs," according to the Nuclear Weapons Ban Monitor published by the NGO Norwegian People's Aid.

Story Saved
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
