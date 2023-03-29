Number of operational nuclear warheads rose in 2022, driven by Russia: Study
AFP |
Mar 29, 2023 03:43 PM IST
At the beginning of 2023, the nine official and unofficial nuclear powers held 9,576 ready-to-use nuclear warheads.
The number of operational nuclear warheads in the world increased in 2022, driven largely by Russia and China, according to a new report released Wednesday.
Read more: Former Ukraine general predicts Russia may launch major attack in…
At the beginning of 2023, the nine official and unofficial nuclear powers held 9,576 ready-to-use nuclear warheads -- up from 9,440 the year prior -- which have a "collective destructive power" equal to "more than 135,000 Hiroshima bombs," according to the Nuclear Weapons Ban Monitor published by the NGO Norwegian People's Aid.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.