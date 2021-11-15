Home / World News / Number of people that walked on Moon will grow ‘soon’: Elon Musk
world news

Number of people that walked on Moon will grow ‘soon’: Elon Musk

The original post lists all astronauts that have reached and walked on the moon, including Neil Armstrong and Eugene Cernan.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk.(AFP)
SpaceX founder Elon Musk.(AFP)
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |

Responding to another Twitter user, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk says the list of people who have walked on the Moon will soon “grow much longer as humanity reaches new heights.”

The original post lists all astronauts that have reached and walked on the moon, including Neil Armstrong and Eugene Cernan.

Musk is also the founder of SpaceX, which has emerged as a space leader, having launched at least 1,700 of its Starlink broadband satellites and shuttled astronauts to the international space station. 

Musk has recently conducted a controversial poll on Twitter, asking voters whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-vehicle company.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk spacex twitter + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out