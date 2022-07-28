Hundreds of aftershocks rattle earthquake-hit northern Philippines
Anxious residents slept outside after hundreds of aftershocks rattled the earthquake-hit northern Philippines, locals said Thursday, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr flew to the region to inspect the damage.
Five people were killed and more than 150 injured when a 7.0-magnitude quake struck the lightly populated province of Abra on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The powerful quake rippled across the mountainous region, toppling buildings, triggering landslides and shaking high-rise towers hundreds of kilometres away in the capital Manila.
"Aftershocks happen almost every 20 minutes, 15 minutes since yesterday," said Reggi Tolentino, a restaurant owner in Abra's provincial capital Bangued.
"Many slept outside last night, almost every family."
Hundreds of buildings were damaged or destroyed, roads were blocked by landslides and power was knocked out in affected provinces.
But in Abra, which felt the full force of the quake, overall damage had been "very minimal", police chief Colonel Maly Cula told AFP.
"We don't have a lot of people in evacuation sites although many people are staying in the streets because of the aftershocks," Cula said.
"Abra is back to normal."
More than 800 aftershocks have been recorded since the quake hit, including 24 that were strong enough to feel, the local seismological agency said.
In Vigan City, a UNESCO World Heritage site and tourist destination in Ilocos Sur province, centuries-old structures built during the Spanish colonial period were damaged.
Governor Jeremias Singson told Teleradyo that 460 buildings in the province had been affected, including the Bantay Bell Tower, which partially crumbled.
"Our tourism industry and small business owners were really affected," Singson said.
The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
Wednesday's quake was one of the strongest recorded in the Philippines in recent years and was felt across swathes of Luzon island, the most populous in the archipelago.
In October 2013, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Bohol Island in the central Philippines, killing more than 200 people and triggering landslides.
Old churches in the birthplace of Catholicism in the Philippines were badly damaged. Nearly 400,000 were displaced and tens of thousands of houses were damaged.
The powerful quake altered the island's landscape and a "ground rupture" pushed up a stretch of earth by about three metres, creating a wall of rock above the epicentre.
In 1990, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the northern Philippines created a ground rupture stretching over a hundred kilometres.
Fatalities were estimated to reach over 1,200, with major damage to buildings in Manila.
-
Manisha Ropeta is Pakistan's first Hindu woman senior cop
Manisha Ropeta is making heads turn not only because she is among the few female officers in authoritative positions in Sindh Police but also for the fact that the 26-year-old is the first woman from the minority Hindu community in Pakistan to become a Deputy Superintendent of Police. In Pakistan's male dominated society and culture, it is difficult for women to join professions considered as “manly” such as the police force.
-
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit as tensions over Taiwan intensify
President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to schedule their first in-person summit during a sometimes tense phone call Thursday where Xi warned the United States not to "play with fire" in Taiwan. Although this was their fifth phone or video call since Biden took office a year and a half ago, the summit would be their first in-person meeting as leaders. No detail was given on the timing or location.
-
Xi warns Biden against ‘playing with fire’ in Taiwan
President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held "candid" phone talks on Thursday, with Xi warning the US leader not to "play with fire" on Taiwan, according to Chinese state media. The virtual summit lasting over two hours took place as Beijing and Washington increasingly risk open conflict over the self-ruling island, which China considers part of its territory. "I hope the US side fully understand that," Xi told Biden.
-
Amid US-China tension, Joe Biden, Xi Jinping talk over 2 hours | Top points
US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday spoke for more than two hours as they chart the future of their complicated relationship at a time of simmering economic and geopolitical tensions. Here are top updates on Biden-Xi talks The call began at 8:33 am EDT and ended at 10:50 am EDT, according to the White House.
-
War: 5 dead, 25 hurt in Russian missile strike on central Ukrainian city
At least five persons were killed and 25 wounded in the central Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi on Thursday as Russian forces launched a missile strike on a flight school. Governor of the Kirovohrad region, Andriy Raikovych, said two missiles had struck hangars at the National Aviation University Flight Academy around 12.20pm (0920 GMT). The Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted Raikovich as saying there were 12 servicemen among the wounded. (According to inputs from agencies)
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics