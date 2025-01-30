NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 30, 2025

If you love a good word puzzle that challenges your thinking, Connections by The New York Times is a must-try! Unlike traditional word games, this one isn’t just about forming words—it’s about spotting hidden links between them. Each day, you get a fresh puzzle with 16 words, and your goal is to sort them into four groups based on subtle, clever connections. It’s a fun and brain-teasing experience for players of all skill levels. Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play? (New York Times)

What Is NYT Connections?

Created by New York Times associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, Connections has quickly become a fan favorite among word game enthusiasts. Its simple yet addictive concept encourages players to uncover hidden relationships between words across different categories, building a global community of puzzle lovers.

How to Play NYT Connections

The rules are straightforward: You’re given 16 words and must organiSe them into four groups, each tied to a common theme—like literature, technology, or geography. Some categories will be obvious, while others require you to think outside the box. It’s a test of logic, pattern recognition, and problem-solving skills. Ready to give it a go? See if you can crack today’s puzzle!

NYT Connections Hints for January 26

Yellow Group – Found in the air

Green Group – Popular game day snacks

Blue Group – Moving forward with effort

Purple Group – Urban life and travel

'If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Intangible Quality

Green: Game Day Fare

Blue: Keep Going on About, With "On"

Purple: Starting with European Capitals

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 30

Intangible Quality: AIR, AURA, HALO, VIBE

Game Day Fare: BEER, DIP, PIZZA, WINGS

Keep Going on About, With "On": DWELL, HARP, INSIST, LINGER

Starting with European Capitals: BERNIE, PARISH, RIGATONI, ROMEO