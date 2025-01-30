NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 30, 2025
Get hints and answers for New York Times's 'Connections' for today - January 30, 2025.
If you love a good word puzzle that challenges your thinking, Connections by The New York Times is a must-try! Unlike traditional word games, this one isn’t just about forming words—it’s about spotting hidden links between them. Each day, you get a fresh puzzle with 16 words, and your goal is to sort them into four groups based on subtle, clever connections. It’s a fun and brain-teasing experience for players of all skill levels.
What Is NYT Connections?
Created by New York Times associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, Connections has quickly become a fan favorite among word game enthusiasts. Its simple yet addictive concept encourages players to uncover hidden relationships between words across different categories, building a global community of puzzle lovers.
How to Play NYT Connections
The rules are straightforward: You’re given 16 words and must organiSe them into four groups, each tied to a common theme—like literature, technology, or geography. Some categories will be obvious, while others require you to think outside the box. It’s a test of logic, pattern recognition, and problem-solving skills. Ready to give it a go? See if you can crack today’s puzzle!
NYT Connections Hints for January 26
Yellow Group – Found in the air
Green Group – Popular game day snacks
Blue Group – Moving forward with effort
Purple Group – Urban life and travel
'If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and try to solve your puzzle.
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: Intangible Quality
Green: Game Day Fare
Blue: Keep Going on About, With "On"
Purple: Starting with European Capitals
NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 30
Intangible Quality: AIR, AURA, HALO, VIBE
Game Day Fare: BEER, DIP, PIZZA, WINGS
Keep Going on About, With "On": DWELL, HARP, INSIST, LINGER
Starting with European Capitals: BERNIE, PARISH, RIGATONI, ROMEO