Obama on UFOs: 'US military have footage, records of mysterious flying object'

Amid growing enigma surrounding the presence of aliens and the many videos claiming to show unidentified flying objects (UFOs), former US president Barack Obama on Thursday also weighed in the debate as he confirmed that the US military does have some "footage and records" of mysterious objects

Speaking on James Corden’s 'The Late Late Show', Obama was asked about the issue of UFOs, to which he responded saying there’s evidence of objects in the sky and “we don't know exactly what they are”.

These mysterious objects have inexplicable behaviour that "we can't explain", Obama also said. "They did not have an easily explainable pattern, and so, you know, I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is," Obama also said.

Without elaborating his own views on what these mysterious objects were, Obama concluded by saying, "I have nothing to report to you today."

This comes as the American defence department and intelligence agencies are due to release a much-anticipated report on mysterious aerial sightings. The report will be released in June.

Earlier on Sunday, a US government official on an American television acknowledged sighting of unidentified aerial phenomena (USP) and confirmed that the department posses recordings as well.

One video was also leaked by a documentary filmmaker which captured an unidentified spherical object flying off the coast of San Diego. The video is claimed to be shot by the US Navy.

The US Navy photographed & filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered. pic.twitter.com/tK1YTG8sJ7 — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 14, 2021





Meanwhile, speaking on his life after the presidency, Obama said, he is very happy now as he not being blamed for "every single story" in the news. He also said that he feels less stressed and less burdened now.