IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Of 11 mn AstraZeneca shots in UK thus far, rare blood clots reported in 5 cases
UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots (REUTERS)
UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots (REUTERS)
world news

Of 11 mn AstraZeneca shots in UK thus far, rare blood clots reported in 5 cases

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), meanwhile, said that use of the vaccine should continue.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:50 PM IST

Britain's medicines regulator said there had been five cases of a rare type of blood clot in the brain among 11 million given AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine but said that it found the benefits of the shot far outweighed any possible risks.

Concerns about reports of blood clots, along with low platelet levels, have led to some European countries including Germany to pause the rollout of the shot while the cases are investigated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is set to announce its findings later in the day.

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that use of the vaccine should continue while five reports were investigated, and one official said that the rollout would likely continue even if a link was proved.

"There is no evidence that blood clots in veins is occurring more than would be expected in the absence of vaccination, for either vaccine," said June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, referring to AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots.

Raine said there had been a very small number of reports of an extremely rare form of blood clot in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis, or CSVT) occurring together with lowered platelets soon after vaccination.

"Given the extremely rare rate of occurrence of these CSVT events among the 11 million people vaccinated (with AstraZeneca), and as a link to the vaccine is unproven, the benefits of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, continue to outweigh the risks of potential side effects," she said.

One of the reported cases was fatal, MHRA Vaccine Safety Lead Philip Bryan said, adding that the cases were all among men aged between 19 and 59.

NO PAUSE NECESSARY

The MHRA said anyone with a headache that lasts for more than four days after vaccination, or bruising beyond the site of vaccination after a few days, should seek medical attention.

The regulator said there was an ongoing review into "five UK reports of a very rare and specific type of blood clot in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis) occurring together with lowered platelets (thrombocytopenia)".

Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Commission on Human Medicines, in a statement suggested that even if a link between the clots and the vaccine was established, it likely wouldn't halt Britain's rollout.

"If we feel that there's causal link then we may need to update the product information, but overall, I don't think that would necessitate pause to any kind of vaccination programme," he told reporters in a briefing.

The EMA is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million people who got the AstraZeneca vaccine in the EU, and is focusing on blood clots in the head.

Stephen Evans, at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said that COVID-19 itself was associated with similar symptoms, making causality hard to establish.

"A major problem is discerning whether there is a possibility that this was caused by COVID-19," Evans told Reuters.

"Exactly these sort of conditions have been seen in patients with COVID-19 prior to the vaccines being available."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

The crisis over vaccine side effects is just one of many playing out in the effort to inoculate populations.(AP)
The crisis over vaccine side effects is just one of many playing out in the effort to inoculate populations.(AP)
world news

'Safe but...': EU drug regulator rules on troubled AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Several of Europe’s largest countries suspended use of Astra shots this month over reports of blood clotting, going against advice from the EMA and the World Health Organization.
READ FULL STORY
WHO Europe director Hans Kluge during a press conference.(AFP)
WHO Europe director Hans Kluge during a press conference.(AFP)
world news

WHO Europe urges countries to keep using AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:12 PM IST
WHO's European director Hans Kluge said that, at this point in time, the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh its risks.
READ FULL STORY
AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union with its vaccine had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.(REUTERS)
AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union with its vaccine had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.(REUTERS)
world news

African Union says benefits outweigh risks of AstraZeneca Covid shot

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The announcement came a day after the World Health Organization backed the vaccine and as more than a dozen European countries have suspended the use of it amid concerns over the risk of blood clots.
READ FULL STORY
Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

EU regulator reviews link between AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine and blood clots

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Any time vaccines are rolled out widely, scientists expect some serious health issues and deaths to be reported, simply because tens of millions of people are receiving the shots.
READ FULL STORY
WHO's vaccine experts said Wednesday it was still better to take the AstraZeneca vaccine than not -- adding that it was looking into available data on the jab.(Reuters)
WHO's vaccine experts said Wednesday it was still better to take the AstraZeneca vaccine than not -- adding that it was looking into available data on the jab.(Reuters)
world news

Countries should keep using AstraZeneca vaccine: WHO experts

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:15 AM IST
The WHO, Europe's medicines regulator and AstraZeneca itself have repeatedly said the vaccine was safe after several countries reported feared links with blood clots or brain haemorrhages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The consignment of 20,000 litres of the pesticide Malathion was handed over to Iran’s Plant Protection Organization on Thursday. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia.)
The consignment of 20,000 litres of the pesticide Malathion was handed over to Iran’s Plant Protection Organization on Thursday. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia.)
world news

India delivers 20,000 litres of pesticide to Iran to fight locust swarms

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:41 PM IST
This was the second consignment of Malathion, a 95% ultra-low volume pesticide, supplied to Iran under a government-to-government locust control programme. India supplied the first consignment of 20,000 litres of Malathion to Iran in June 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in line outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Beijing, China on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)
People wait in line outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Beijing, China on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)
world news

China offers domestic Covid vaccine to diplomats, foreign workers, journalists

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The vaccine being offered is the inactivated Sars-CoV-2 vaccine, developed by Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group, which has been granted conditional market approval by China’s National Medical Products Administration
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last month, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had spoken of extending a “hand of peace in all directions” while addressing an event at the Pakistan Air Force Academy. He had also called for the two countries to resolve the Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner. (AP PHOTO.)
Last month, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had spoken of extending a “hand of peace in all directions” while addressing an event at the Pakistan Air Force Academy. He had also called for the two countries to resolve the Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner. (AP PHOTO.)
world news

Time for India, Pakistan to bury the past and move forward: Pakistan Army chief

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Bajwa avoided any strident criticism of India while addressing the maiden edition of the Islamabad Security Dialogue, a summit organised by Pakistan’s National Security Division and leading think tanks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cologne's archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki holds a report on abuse by clergy he was handed over during a news conference, in Cologne, Germany. (Reuters)
Cologne's archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki holds a report on abuse by clergy he was handed over during a news conference, in Cologne, Germany. (Reuters)
world news

German archbishop offers to quit after criticism over handling abuse cases

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:51 PM IST
The findings on Thursday prompted the archbishop of Hamburg to offer his resignation to Pope Francis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots (REUTERS)
UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots (REUTERS)
world news

Of 11 mn AstraZeneca shots in UK thus far, rare blood clots reported in 5 cases

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), meanwhile, said that use of the vaccine should continue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netherlands' Prime Minister and VVD party leader Mark Rutte (File Photo)
Netherlands' Prime Minister and VVD party leader Mark Rutte (File Photo)
world news

Dutch PM Mark Rutte's conservatives register fourth straight election win

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Rutte is now in a position to lead coalition talks, most likely with another big winner-the centrist, pro-European D66 party led by former diplomat Sigrid Kaag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The White House has said President Joe Biden's priority is the vaccination of all Americans, but the official said Biden was authorizing the loan because the “virus knows no borders.”(Bloomberg)
The White House has said President Joe Biden's priority is the vaccination of all Americans, but the official said Biden was authorizing the loan because the “virus knows no borders.”(Bloomberg)
world news

US Prez Biden to send Covid vaccine doses to Mexico, Canada in first exports

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:32 PM IST
A White House official confirmed Thursday that the Biden administration is planning to send 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada as a “loan.” The details are still being worked out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup demonstrators gesture as they march in Nyaung-U, Myanmar on March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Anti-coup demonstrators gesture as they march in Nyaung-U, Myanmar on March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

Myanmar: Protesters fear 'digital dictatorship' as military deploys AI

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Human rights groups say the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to check on citizens' movements poses a "serious threat" to their liberty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Becerra will oversee an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as "Obamacare".(AP)
Becerra will oversee an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as "Obamacare".(AP)
world news

US Senate confirms Xavier Becerra as top federal health official

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Republicans opposed his nomination citing his lack of experience on health matters and his support for expanding the government's role in providing healthcare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia,(Reuters)
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia,(Reuters)
world news

Mexico seizes fake Sputnik Covid vaccine bound for Honduras

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Customs agents and soldiers found 1,155 vials containing more than 5,700 doses inside two coolers packed with ice and sodas. The crew and Honduran passengers were turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A paramedic prepares a dose of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine before administering it to a health worker at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan.(REUTERS)
A paramedic prepares a dose of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine before administering it to a health worker at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan backtracks on uncapped prices for privately imported Covid-19 shots

Reuters, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Pakistan, largely reliant on the COVAX vaccine sharing initiative for poorer nations, last month allowed private firms to import coronavirus vaccines and agreed to exempt them from price caps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The crisis over vaccine side effects is just one of many playing out in the effort to inoculate populations.(AP)
The crisis over vaccine side effects is just one of many playing out in the effort to inoculate populations.(AP)
world news

'Safe but...': EU drug regulator rules on troubled AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Several of Europe’s largest countries suspended use of Astra shots this month over reports of blood clotting, going against advice from the EMA and the World Health Organization.
READ FULL STORY
Close
YouTube had rolled out the feature in India in September last year, after TikTok was banned in one of its biggest markets.(REUTERS)
YouTube had rolled out the feature in India in September last year, after TikTok was banned in one of its biggest markets.(REUTERS)
world news

YouTube to roll out short-form video service in US to take on TikTok

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:39 PM IST
The service, Shorts, let users record mobile-friendly vertical videos that can be spiced up with special effects and soundtracks pulled from a music library.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO working on ‘smart digital certificate’, different from ‘vaccine passport’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • WHO Europe director cited ethical and scientific reasons for the distinction between a smart digital certificate and a vaccine passport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After coronavirus restrictions foiled his plans several times, Netanyahu attempted a hasty visit last Thursday, only to call it off at the last second.(AP)
After coronavirus restrictions foiled his plans several times, Netanyahu attempted a hasty visit last Thursday, only to call it off at the last second.(AP)
world news

Despite ties, UAE stays clear of Israeli PM Netanyahu's election maneuver

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Dubai
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:02 PM IST
After coronavirus restrictions foiled his plans several times, Netanyahu attempted a hasty visit last Thursday, only to call it off at the last second.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP