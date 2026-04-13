...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Oil jumps above $100/barrel as US moves to blockade Iran; Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf mocks Americans

Trump has warned of a long-lasting impact from the move, saying that oil and gasoline prices may remain high through November’s midterm elections.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 11:41 am IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
Advertisement

After the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Sunday night that their Navy would block ships coming from or going to Iran using the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices crossed $100 per barrel. The move from the US came after no deal was reached during the Islamabad talks, mediated by Pakistan, on Saturday.

Iranian speaker has mocked US after news of America blocking Iran in Hormuz led to jump in oil prices. (AFP)

“The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports,” read CENTCOM statement on X.

Brent crude futures rose $6.96, or 7.3%, to $102.16 a barrel by 0430 GMT, after settling 0.75% lower on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $8.12, or 8.4%, at $104.69 a barrel, following a 1.33% loss in the previous session, according to Reuters.

US President Donald Trump warned of a long-lasting impact from the move, saying that oil and gasoline prices may remain high through November’s midterm elections.

Despite the stalemate, three fully laden supertankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, shipping data showed. They appeared to be the first vessels to exit the Gulf since the ceasefire deal was struck last week, according to Reuters.

Blockade to affect energy supplies even more

If the blockade happens, it will affect the energy supplies even more badly in countries, including India, which are dependeng for oil and gas fro Iran and other Gulf nations. In his Parliament address, PM Narendra Modi had sent a message to the citizens to be ready for a challenging situation arising out of the West Asia conflict. Indian goverment has so far ensured there is no rise in the prices of petrol and diesel in India. The government has even said that there is no shortage of LPG in India, however, it has maintained that supply remains a big challenge.

 
oil prices us us iran war iran
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Oil jumps above $100/barrel as US moves to blockade Iran; Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf mocks Americans
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.