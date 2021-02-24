Oil prices slip on surprise build in US crude stocks
Oil prices were lower on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in US crude stocks last week as a deep freeze in the southern states curbed demand from refineries that were forced to shut.
Crude stockpiles rose by 1 million barrels in the week to Feb. 19, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday, against estimates for a draw of 5.2 million barrels in a Reuters poll.
API data showed refinery crude runs fell by 2.2 million bpd.
Brent crude futures slipped by 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $65.31 a barrel at 0748 GMT, but narrowed losses earlier in the session that sent it to as low as $64.80.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 29 cents or 0.5% at $61.38 a barrel, after trading as low as $60.97 earlier on Wednesday.
But Brent may rise into a range of $66.45-$66.97 per barrel again, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
"The key question is how quickly does US oil supply recover," Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said.
"It looks like supply will recover faster than refineries, and supply is going to outpace demand in the next few weeks. That will give negative weight to the market."
Investors will be awaiting confirmation from the US Energy Information Administration later on Wednesday that crude inventories rose last week, despite the hit to shale oil production amid the unprecedented icy spell in the US south.
Traffic at the Houston ship channel was slowly coming back to normal but terminals were still facing several issues due to last week's freezing weather in Texas.
The price retreat is being seen as a pause following a rally of more than 26% to 13-month highs in both Brent and WTI since the start of the year.
"This rally has certainly overshot itself... We are at levels much higher than pre-Covid and demand nowhere near those levels," said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta.
Prices have jumped due to the US supply disruption and supply discipline by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, led by an extra 1 million bpd cut by Saudi Arabia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghana becomes first nation in world to receive Covax vaccines
- The vaccines, delivered by Unicef, arrived at Accra’s international airport early Wednesday and are part of the first wave of Covid-19 vaccines being sent by Covax.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Belgium to try 14 over 2015 Paris attacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts suggest UK Covid variant likely to fuel another surge in US: Report
- The UN health agency, in its latest situation report, has said that the variant of concern has been reported from 101 countries across all six WHO regions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US seeks to return to UN human rights body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese official calls for 'joint efforts' in China-US trade
- Washington and Beijing have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods, disrupting global trade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil prices slip on surprise build in US crude stocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong exports, construction boost German economy in fourth quarter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration withdraws from transgender athlete case
- Supporters of restrictions on transgender athletes argue that transgender girls are naturally stronger, faster and bigger than those born female.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crowd greets Joko Widodo in NTT, buzz on social media as Covid-19 surges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark ruling
- Under the country's new civil code, divorcing spouses have the right for the first time to request compensation if they bore more responsibilities at home.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Official says Nepal PM Oli in no mood to resign, prepared to face Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines to probe use of illegal Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republican voters’ post-riot departure helps Trump loyalists cement grip
- The remaining Republicans are likely to be those most loyal to Trump -- which could help Trump-backed candidates get elected in primaries that often are decided by just a few votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraq's struggling Christians hope for boost from pope visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump appointed Judge bans enforcement of Biden's 100-day deportation pause
- Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee, initially ruled on Jan. 26 that the moratorium violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the US failed to show why a deportation pause was justified
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox