German chancellor Scholz's black eye patch photo on X: 'Excited for memes'

ByMallika Soni
Sep 04, 2023 05:03 PM IST

German chancellor Olaf Scholz joked that he was eagerly awaiting reactions from social media after an official photograph showed him wearing an eye patch following a weekend jogging accident. "Excited to see the memes. Thanks for the get-well wishes, looks worse than it is," the chancellor posted on his account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with a black eye-pad at the chancellery in Berlin.(AP)
Olaf Scholz's face is also visibly scratched in the photo. He will have to wear the eye patch for the next few days and weeks, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said.

The chancellor is set to take part in a Catholic Church event in Berlin and is doing well considering the circumstances, the spokesperson said, adding that Scholz is a regular jogger but he had to cancel his commitments after he fell while running on Saturday. His appointments for the rest of the week are unaffected, the spokesperson said.

