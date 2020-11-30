e-paper
Oman resumes issuing some tourist visas after Covid-19 suspension

The Gulf state resumed international flights on October 1, but only citizens and people holding valid existing residency and work visas could enter.

world Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:20 IST
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Muscat
Medical worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for a RT-PCR test at the Muscat international airport.
Medical worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for a RT-PCR test at the Muscat international airport.(AP/ File photo )
         

Oman will resume granting tourist visas to people visiting on trips arranged by hotels and travel companies, after they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, state media said on Monday.

The country’s coronavirus council also decided on Monday to restart a number of commercial and industrial activities, without giving further details.

