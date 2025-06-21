On World War 3 possibility, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ‘no joke’ response

As the Israel-Iran conflict intensifies and fears of a broader war is on the rise, Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced serious concern over the possibility of World War III. Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks about possibility of WW3 during a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 20, 2025.(Reuters)

When asked whether the world was inching toward WW3, the Russian leader didn’t mince words: “It is disturbing. I am speaking without any irony, without any jokes,” reported Reuters.

Vladimir Putin was addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, when he acknowledged the growing risk of international conflict, warning that the current global trajectory was deeply troubling. Follow Iran Israel war live updates.

“Of course, there is a lot of conflict potential, it is growing, and it is right under our noses, and it affects us directly,” he said. “And this requires, of course, not only our careful attention to the events taking place, but also the search for solutions, preferably by peaceful means, in all directions.”

Putin’s remarks came amid mounting fears of a nuclear disaster in the Middle East, particularly in light of Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iran. The conflict, which began on June 13 after a surprise Israeli offensive, has seen repeated strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, military infrastructure, and top scientists.

Israel PM vows to end Iran's nuclear ambitions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the assault. “We will fight as long as necessary to destroy Iran’s nuclear program,” he declared, calling Tehran’s ambitions an “existential danger.”

While Iran insists its nuclear program is strictly peaceful, its enrichment of uranium up to 60% — just below weapons-grade — has raised alarm across the West and especially in Israel.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi has issued a stark warning amid growing tensions in the Middle East. “Countries of the region have reached out directly to me over the past few hours to express their concerns, and I want to make it absolutely and completely clear — in case of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, a direct hit would result in a very high release of radioactivity,” Grossi cautioned.

The stakes are high for Russia too. Moscow is heavily invested in Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, with Russian specialists currently constructing two new reactors at the Bushehr nuclear facility.

Putin confirmed that following a call with Netanyahu, Israel had given assurances that Russian personnel at the plant would not be harmed.