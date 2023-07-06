8-year-old girl after car collides at a school in London

British police said one child had died and a woman had been arrested after a car collided with a building at a school in south London on Thursday in an incident that also left several others injured. A view of the scene of an incident at a primary school, in Wimbledon, London(Independent)

Authorities had earlier said a total of seven children and two adults had been injured after the collision at the primary school in Wimbledon, which police said was not being treated as "terror related".

"We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"We can also confirm that the driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving."

The Study Prep School at Camp Road in Wimbledon, for girls aged 4 to 11, is about one mile from the site of the ongoing Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Ambulances, including the air ambulance service, and fire officers were involved in the initial response to the incident.

