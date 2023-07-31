Home / World News / One dead, 12 wounded in Myanmar bomb blast

One dead, 12 wounded in Myanmar bomb blast

AFP |
Jul 31, 2023 11:15 AM IST

The blast from a vehicle detonated near Thanlwin bridge checkpoint at around 6:50 am local time (0020 GMT).

A bomb blast in southeastern Myanmar killed one person and wounded 12 others on Monday, an official said.

Police block a road in Yangon.(AFP File)
Police block a road in Yangon.(AFP File)

Violent clashes have ramped up since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February 2021, unleashing a bloody crackdown on dissent that has left thousands dead.

The junta has been battling anti-coup "People's Defence Force" (PDF) militias, as well as long-established ethnic rebel armies that control large areas of territory close to the country's borders.

The blast from a vehicle detonated near Thanlwin bridge checkpoint at around 6:50 am local time (0020 GMT), a government official from the Karen State administration council told AFP.

"About 13 people including passengers and security members there were injured," they said, requesting anonymity.

"One died from those injuries when they arrived at hospital."

They did not give any further details, but the checkpoint is known for its strict security.

No group has claimed resposibility for the attack.

The junta is fighting scores of ethnic rebel outfits.

More than 3,800 people have been killed since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out