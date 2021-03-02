IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO
A World Health Organisation (WHO) report proposed a package of measures, which it calculated would cost $1.33 per person per year.(REUTERS)
A World Health Organisation (WHO) report proposed a package of measures, which it calculated would cost $1.33 per person per year.(REUTERS)
world news

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

The first-ever global report on hearing said that the causes of many of the problems -- such as infections, diseases, birth defects, noise exposure and lifestyle choices -- could be prevented.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:07 AM IST

One in four of the world's population will suffer from hearing problems by 2050, the World Health Organization warned Tuesday, calling for extra investment in prevention and treatment.

The first-ever global report on hearing said that the causes of many of the problems -- such as infections, diseases, birth defects, noise exposure and lifestyle choices -- could be prevented.

The report proposed a package of measures, which it calculated would cost $1.33 per person per year.

Against that, it set the figure of nearly a trillion US dollars lost every year because the issue was not being properly addressed.

"Failure to act will be costly in terms of the health and well-being of those affected, and the financial losses arising from their exclusion from communication, education and employment," said the report.

One in five people worldwide have hearing problems currently, it said.

But the report warned: "The number of people with hearing loss may increase more than 1.5-fold during the next three decades" to 2.5 billion people -- up from 1.6 billion in 2019.

Of the 2.5 billion, 700 million would in 2050 have a serious enough condition to require some kind of treatment, it added -- up from 430 million in 2019.

Much of the expected rise is due to demographic and population trends, it added.

Poor access to treatment

A major contributor to hearing problems is a lack of access to care, which is particularly striking in low-income countries where there are far fewer professionals available to treat them.

Since nearly 80 percent of people with hearing loss live in such countries, most are not getting the help they need.

Even in richer countries with better facilities, access to care is often uneven, said the report.

And a lack of accurate information and the stigma surrounding ear disease and hearing loss also prevents people getting the care they need.

"Even among health-care providers, knowledge relevant to prevention, early identification and management of hearing loss and ear diseases is commonly lacking," it noted.

The report proposed a package of measures, including public health initiatives from reducing noise in public spaces to increasing vaccinations for diseases such as meningitis that can cause hearing loss.

It also recommended systematic screening to identify the problem at key points in people's lives.

Among children, it said, hearing loss could be prevented in 60 percent of cases.

"An estimated one trillion US dollars is lost each year due to our collective failure to adequately address hearing loss," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the report.

"While the financial burden is enormous, what cannot be quantified is the distress caused by the loss of communication, education and social interaction that accompanies unaddressed hearing loss."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tedros adhanom ghebreyesus world health organisation hearing problem
Close
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph(Reuters)
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph(Reuters)
world news

Twitter cracks down on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

Posted by Shivani | PTI, San Francisco
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:18 AM IST
The company said Monday that it has started using human reviewers to assess whether tweets violate its policy against Covid vaccine misinformation. Eventually, the work will be done by a combination of humans and automation, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump’s remarks came on the closing day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
Trump’s remarks came on the closing day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump again hints at a 2024 poll run

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, Trump launched an attack on his successor, President Joe Biden, saying he has had the “most disastrous first month of any president in modern history”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A World Health Organisation (WHO) report proposed a package of measures, which it calculated would cost $1.33 per person per year.(REUTERS)
A World Health Organisation (WHO) report proposed a package of measures, which it calculated would cost $1.33 per person per year.(REUTERS)
world news

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The first-ever global report on hearing said that the causes of many of the problems -- such as infections, diseases, birth defects, noise exposure and lifestyle choices -- could be prevented.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump.(AFP/ File photo)
Former US President Donald Trump.(AFP/ File photo)
world news

Donald Trump, Melania vaccinated against Covid-19 before leaving White House

Posted by Shivani | AFP, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:07 AM IST
  • Joe Biden, who took over as president on January 20, was vaccinated publicly against the coronavirus on December 21 but the Trumps' vaccinations had not been revealed previously.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new tone follows the administration’s decision to declassify and release an intelligence report done during the Trump administration that concluded Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill” Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.(REUTERS)
The new tone follows the administration’s decision to declassify and release an intelligence report done during the Trump administration that concluded Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill” Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.(REUTERS)
world news

Khashoggi murder: US calls tougher Saudi stance a recalibration, not a rupture

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:53 AM IST
“We will never check our values at the door even when it comes to our closest security relationships,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A neighborhood experiencing a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, US.(Reuters Photo )
A neighborhood experiencing a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, US.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Texas top utility regulator quits in fallout over blackouts

Posted by Shivani | AP, Austin
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:46 AM IST
  • Texas was hit with historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures in an icy blast that cut across the Deep South for days starting Feb.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 1,176 Covid-19 cases were reported in Pakistan on Monday.(REUTERS)
As many as 1,176 Covid-19 cases were reported in Pakistan on Monday.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan may witness 3rd wave of Covid-19 amid dull vaccination drive: Experts

Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, Islamabad
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:43 AM IST
There has been a lukewarm response of even health workers to the government-run vaccination campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden and López Obrador met for a virtual bilateral meeting, with immigration, the coronavirus pandemic and climate issues on the agenda.
Biden and López Obrador met for a virtual bilateral meeting, with immigration, the coronavirus pandemic and climate issues on the agenda.
world news

Biden tries to reset relationship with Mexican president amid migration issue

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:40 AM IST
López Obrador, for his part, told Biden that he was thankful that the new president was “willing to maintain good relations for the good of our people in North America.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese President Xi Jinping.(AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping.(AP)
world news

China asks Australia to abandon its interference in Hong Kong's affairs

Posted by Shivani | ANI, Beijing
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Sino-Australian relations have been in a downward spiral since April last year, when Canberra infuriated Beijing by proposing an independent international inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The school went on lockdown after the shooting. The shooter ran away but was found in a nearby neighborhood by a tracking dog, Sergeant said.( AFP Photo. Representative image)
The school went on lockdown after the shooting. The shooter ran away but was found in a nearby neighborhood by a tracking dog, Sergeant said.( AFP Photo. Representative image)
world news

15-year-old boy shot, killed at Arkansas junior high school

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:40 AM IST
The shooting happened in a hallway at Watson Chapel Junior High School as students were switching classes at about 10 a.m., Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said. The school is in the city of Pine Bluff, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khashoggi's Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, said that the crown prince had lost legitimacy after the publication of the report.(REUTERS)
Khashoggi's Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, said that the crown prince had lost legitimacy after the publication of the report.(REUTERS)
world news

US presses Saudis over Khashoggi's killing amid calls to punish prince

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:35 AM IST
President Joe Biden on Friday released an intelligence report that found that Prince Mohammed approved the 2018 killing of Khashoggi, a US-based contributor to The Washington Post who was lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he was strangled to death and dismembered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WHO Director-General suggested that countries were hastening to loosen those measures, betting on vaccines to bring an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.(REUTERS)
WHO Director-General suggested that countries were hastening to loosen those measures, betting on vaccines to bring an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.(REUTERS)
world news

Coronavirus infections rise for first time in 7 weeks, says WHO

Reuters, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Tedros said the rise was "disappointing but not surprising" and urged countries not to relax measures to fight the spread of the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italy PM Mario Draghi (REUTERS/File Photo)
Italy PM Mario Draghi (REUTERS/File Photo)
world news

Italy PM Draghi fires Covid-19 commissioner, with vaccination drive in spotlight

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Domenico Arcuri, who was replaced with an army logistics expert, was sacked following complaints about hi's handling of the crisis and concern that the anti-Covid vaccine campaign was moving forward too slowly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nobel prizes are awarded every year in a number of categories -- medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics. (AP)
Nobel prizes are awarded every year in a number of categories -- medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics. (AP)
world news

329 candidates nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by Feb 1 deadline

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:21 PM IST
The Norwegian Nobel Committee said that it was the third highest number of candidates ever, with 376 candidates in 2016 being the highest number of nominations ever.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has been slow to vaccinate its people relative to other countries, inoculating only 3.56% of its population of 1.4 billion so far, according to Zhong. (Representative Image)(AP)
China has been slow to vaccinate its people relative to other countries, inoculating only 3.56% of its population of 1.4 billion so far, according to Zhong. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

China sets aim to vaccinate 40% of population by June

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Developers of China’s four currently approved vaccines have said they could manufacture up to 2.6 billion doses by the end of this year. Still, vaccinating China’s massive population will be a daunting task.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP