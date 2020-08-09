e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / One killed, 20 wounded in Washington shooting

One killed, 20 wounded in Washington shooting

At least three shooters opened fire during a large, unauthorized gathering of people in Washington early on Sunday, killing a teenager and wounding 20 others, including a critically injured police officer, authorities said.

world Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:01 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
In this image from video provided by NBC4 Washington, law enforcement work the scene of a shooting, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Southeast Washington.
In this image from video provided by NBC4 Washington, law enforcement work the scene of a shooting, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Southeast Washington. (AP photo)
         

At least three shooters opened fire during a large, unauthorized gathering of people in Washington early on Sunday, killing a teenager and wounding 20 others, including a critically injured police officer, authorities said.

The gunfire broke out during a gathering of hundreds of people in a southeast district of the nation’s capital, D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference.

Local media called the event an “unsanctioned block party” in a residential neighborhood. Bowser said it violated the city’s coronavirus-induced ban on large public meetings of more than 50 people.

“There were certainly was too many people out there, you know, with the Covid-19,” Newsham said.

“We can’t tolerate these types of gatherings in our city during Covid-19. It’s just too dangerous,” he added.

Newsham said at least three shooters opened fire when a dispute broke out at about 12:20 a.m. EDT (0420 GMT), striking 21 people, including an off-duty police officer.

“She is struggling for her life right now at a local hospital,” Newsham said, saying the officer was among at least 11 women hurt.

Killed was Christopher Brown, 17, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Newsham added.

“I really don’t understand how my child’s life is just gone,” his mother Artecka Brown told Reuters.

Most of the victims were adults and, aside from the police officer, none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, Newsham said.

Bowser, wearing a face mask like Newsham, noted that people cooped up at home, as advised by medical experts to stop disease spread during the coronavirus pandemic, were starting to break rules, like those limiting the size of gatherings to allow for social distancing.

“There are cookouts that have happened peacefully for years and years that are just spinning out of control,” Bowser said.

“Sadly, several people who have no regard for human life opened fire at what had been people gathered together, enjoying themselves,” she said.

Newsham said police had tried to break up the gathering but apparently lacked the manpower to do so. “It doesn’t sound like we had enough officers to disperse the crowd,” he said.

No details were immediately available on the suspected shooters. Multiple weapons, including handguns, were confiscated from the scene, Newsham said.

tags
top news
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In