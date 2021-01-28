One third of Africa will be vaccinated this year: WHO
Africa can expect to see at least 30 percent of its population immunised against coronavirus by the end of 2021, the World Health Organization said Thursday, as vaccines begin trickling into the continent.
It is estimated Africa will need 1.5 billion vaccine doses to immunise 60 percent of its 1.3 billion inhabitants, the threshold for herd immunity against Covid-19.
But the continent has fallen behind in the global vaccine scramble, as wealthier nations have been accused of bulk-buying excess doses directly from manufacturers.
Most African countries are relying on the World Health Organization (WHO) and the African Union (AU) to shoulder at least part of their innoculation campaigns -- providing vaccines and helping to finance their roll out.
WHO Africa's immunisation coordinator Richard Mihigo said the WHO-backed Covax vaccine sharing facility and the AU's African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) would jointly deliver enough doses to vaccinate between 30 to 35 percent of the continent's population this year.
"Given the latest developments within the Covax facility, there is a very good prospect that the objective to supply 600 million doses by the end of 2021 will definitely be reached," Mihigo told a virtual press briefing.
The Covax vaccines will cover at least 20 percent of the population, with the rest "complemented" by AVATT, he added.
While the AU has so far secured 270 million doses through AVATT, Mihigo warned "some of those may not become available soon" and that the initiative could "realistically" only expect to reach between 10 and 15 percent of the continent in 2021.
The bulk of Covax and AVATT provisions will be shots of Oxford/AstraZeneca's vaccine, followed by a few million Pfizer-BioNTech jabs.
Mihigo said the WHO was exploring "additional candidates", with particularly high hopes for Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
So far only a small handful of African countries have started vaccinating their populations, including Guinea, Mauritius and the Seychelles.
Morocco is expected to begin administering the shots this week, while South Africa announced on Wednesday that a first batch of 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccines would arrive on February 1.
Mihigo said the first Covax doses were likely to reach the continent by mid-February, and that "by March we will definitely see most of the countries start vaccinating".
"It is a slow start but we are expecting that in the coming months things are going to ramp up."
To date Africa has recorded close to 3.5 million coronavirus cases and 88,000 deaths, according to a tally compiled by AFP.
A new virus variant first detected in South Africa that is thought to be more contagious has cropped up in at least six African countries and 24 worldwide, according to the WHO.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A new White House under Biden: Discipline, diversity, dogs and social distancing
- The White House changes are myriad, from the mundane to the profound. Dogs are back on the South Lawn. Regular media briefings, with follow-up questions and data-driven answers, have returned to the briefing room. Joe Biden himself has made unity and civility his main messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One third of Africa will be vaccinated this year: WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to donate 3 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travesty of justice: India after Pak upholds acquittal of Daniel Pearl's killer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New US jobless claims drop; still at 847,000 as pandemic rages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU warns it could block vaccine exports, wields legal threat at drugmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU should consider legal means to secure promised vaccines: Charles Michel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US economic growth moderated to 4% in final quarter of 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany recommends AstraZeneca's Covid shot only for people under 65
- The country’s immunization commission said there was insufficient information on the shot’s effectiveness for people over 65 years old, though it added that “beyond this limitation, the vaccine is also considered to be equally suitable.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese victim’s son seeks answers as WHO virus probe team starts work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope Francis to meet Iraqi Shiite leader Ali al-Sistani
- The trip is aimed primarily at encouraging the country’s beleaguered Christians, who faced decades of discrimination by the Muslim majority before being targeted relentlessly by Islamic State militants starting in 2014. But the first visit by a pope to Iraq also has a strong interfaith component.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian court orders Navalny to remain in jail ahead of trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to rescind Mexico City Policy: Know all about contested ‘global gag rule’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN goal to end child labour by 2025 deemed impractical, out of touch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blocked links showing deceased woman as Hathras rape victim: Google, Twitter, FB
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox