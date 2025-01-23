OpenAI issues statement after ChatGPT's global outage: ‘Issue with provider’

OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, issued a statement on Thursday following a global outage of the AI-powered chatbot, attributing the issue to a problem with its provider, which caused high error rates. The company assured users that the issue would be resolved soon and that full recovery was underway. The outage also disrupted OpenAI's API and other services, leading to significant inconvenience. (Pic used for representation)(REUTERS)

Posting on X, OpenAI said, “ChatGPT and some of our APIs had high error rates earlier due to an issue with our provider. We've issued a fix and should be fully recovered soon. Thanks for your patience!”

Earlier in the day, ChatGPT experienced a technical glitch, leaving millions of users worldwide unable to access the service. The outage also disrupted OpenAI's API and other services, leading to significant inconvenience.

Downdetector, a platform that monitors service outages, reported a sharp increase in complaints about ChatGPT, with over 1,000 users logging issues. Frustrated users took to social media to share their experiences, mentioning delays in logging in and degraded system performance.

The outage has not only impacted individual users but also businesses that depend on OpenAI's API for their operations. Numerous companies reported disruptions to their services, underlining the broad scope of the incident.

Third outage since December

This marks the third significant outage for ChatGPT since December, with two prior instances of technical failures occurring that month.

Following the outage, social media was flooded with posts from users complaining about the sudden unavailability of the AI tool. Many expressed frustration at having to manually perform tasks they typically relied on the chatbot to handle. While many users expressed frustration over their reliance on AI for work, some opted to use alternative chatbots to manage their tasks until OpenAI resolved the outage.

OpenAI’s statement on X came shortly after a clash earlier on Thursday between Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The disagreement centred on the Stargate artificial intelligence infrastructure project, promoted by US President Donald Trump. This dispute is the latest chapter in a feud between the two tech leaders, which began during Musk's time on OpenAI's board and has now extended to his influence with the new administration.