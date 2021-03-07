IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Oral Covid treatment yields promising trial data: Drugmakers
Anti-viral oral drugs such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir (Relenza) are sometimes prescribed for seasonal flu but researchers have yet to come up with something similar to fight the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
Anti-viral oral drugs such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir (Relenza) are sometimes prescribed for seasonal flu but researchers have yet to come up with something similar to fight the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
world news

Oral Covid treatment yields promising trial data: Drugmakers

  • "At a time where there is unmet need for antiviral treatments against SARS-CoV-2, we are encouraged by these preliminary data," said Wendy Painter, chief medical officer of the US firm, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Shivani | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:42 AM IST

German pharmaceutical giant Merck and a US partner reported promising results Saturday in trials of a drug administered orally to fight Covid-19, saying it helps reduce patients' viral load.

"At a time where there is unmet need for antiviral treatments against SARS-CoV-2, we are encouraged by these preliminary data," said Wendy Painter, chief medical officer of the US firm, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

In January, Merck halted work on two Covid vaccine candidates but has pressed on with research into two products to treat the disease, including a pill-based one called molnupiravir, which it has developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

This drug caused a significant drop in patients' viral load after five days of treatment with it, Merck said at a meeting with infectious disease experts.

This Phase 2a test -- drug trials have three stages before a product can be approved -- was carried out among 202 non-hospitalized people with symptoms of Covid-19.

There was no alert in terms of safety, and of four serious adverse events that were reported, none were considered to be related to taking this drug, Ridgeback said.

Anti-viral oral drugs such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir (Relenza) are sometimes prescribed for seasonal flu but researchers have yet to come up with something similar to fight the coronavirus.

The findings of this study -- a quicker decrease in viral load among individuals with early-stage Covid-19 who are treated with molnupiravir -- are promising, said William Fischer, lead investigator of the study and a professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina.

"If supported by additional studies, (they) could have important public health implications, particularly as the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to spread and evolve globally," Fischer added.

Merck is also working on another oral Covid treatment called MK-711.

Preliminary results from clinical trials with it show a more than 50 percent reduction in risk of death or respiratory trouble in patients hospitalized with moderate to severe Covid-19, the company said in January.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Close
Similar protests were being organized in cities around the country in advance of the trial of Derek Chauvin.(AP)
Similar protests were being organized in cities around the country in advance of the trial of Derek Chauvin.(AP)
world news

Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd's death

AP, Minneapolis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Many of the roughly 150 people who demonstrated in Minnesota were family members of others who died during police encounters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-viral oral drugs such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir (Relenza) are sometimes prescribed for seasonal flu but researchers have yet to come up with something similar to fight the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
Anti-viral oral drugs such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir (Relenza) are sometimes prescribed for seasonal flu but researchers have yet to come up with something similar to fight the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
world news

Oral Covid treatment yields promising trial data: Drugmakers

Posted by Shivani | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:42 AM IST
  • "At a time where there is unmet need for antiviral treatments against SARS-CoV-2, we are encouraged by these preliminary data," said Wendy Painter, chief medical officer of the US firm, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As demonstrators gathered in different parts of the city, the police used tear gas to stop their advancement. (Representative image)(AFP)
As demonstrators gathered in different parts of the city, the police used tear gas to stop their advancement. (Representative image)(AFP)
world news

Swiss police fire tear gas on demonstrators at feminist rally

Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, Zurich
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:35 AM IST
According to a report by Sputnik, the police had warned people ahead of a planned protest that mass events are banned in Switzerland amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In picture - People attend the funeral of Angel a 19-year-old protester also known as Kyal Sin who was shot in the head as Myanmar forces opened fire to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay on March 4.(Reuters)
In picture - People attend the funeral of Angel a 19-year-old protester also known as Kyal Sin who was shot in the head as Myanmar forces opened fire to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay on March 4.(Reuters)
world news

‘Scores from Myanmar trying to flee to India’

AFP, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Forty-eight Myanmar nationals, including the eight police, have entered India’s northeastern state of Mizoram, a senior officer in the Assam Rifles paramilitary force said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study by the University of Oxford shows AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant.(AP)
A study by the University of Oxford shows AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant.(AP)
world news

Covid-19 pandemic: WHO warns against letting guard down

Agencies, Geneva
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:37 AM IST
“Countries are going to lurch back into third and fourth surges if we’re not careful.” Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergency expert, told an online briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan PM Imran Khan t﻿hanked all lawmakers from his party and allies for supporting him.(Reuters)
Pakistan PM Imran Khan t﻿hanked all lawmakers from his party and allies for supporting him.(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wins trust vote

Agencies
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:00 AM IST
PM Khan won 178 votes, safely above the 172 votes he needed, to prove his majority in the NA
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carabinieri officers patrol one of the main access road to Bollate, in the outskirts of Milan, Italy.(AP)
Carabinieri officers patrol one of the main access road to Bollate, in the outskirts of Milan, Italy.(AP)
world news

Mutated Covid-19 variants responsible for spike in cases across Europe

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:25 PM IST
  • Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and a reversal that ended a six-week decline in new infections, WHO said Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The clash in Balkh's Chimtal district also injured four Afghan military personnel.(AP file photo. Representative image)
The clash in Balkh's Chimtal district also injured four Afghan military personnel.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

Taliban kill 7 Afghan soldiers in northern Balkh

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:25 PM IST
According to Mohammad Hanif Rezaee, a spokesman for the Afghan Army's 209 Shaheen Corps, the military killed five Taliban members, including the movement's designated deputy governor for the Chaharbolak district, during the clash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington : President Joe Biden participates in a roundtable discussion on a coronavirus relief package in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021.AP/PTI(AP03_06_2021_000004B)(AP)
Washington : President Joe Biden participates in a roundtable discussion on a coronavirus relief package in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021.AP/PTI(AP03_06_2021_000004B)(AP)
world news

US Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 bill on party-line vote

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The fight is not over as the bill needs to return to the House of Representatives, which approved a slightly different version a week earlier.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter, demonstrators had travelled from several parts of Sweden, which has a ban on public gatherings of more than eight people.(AFP)
According to Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter, demonstrators had travelled from several parts of Sweden, which has a ban on public gatherings of more than eight people.(AFP)
world news

Swedish police break up coronavirus demonstration in Stockholm

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:57 PM IST
Police blocked a bridge in the centre of the city and said on their website they were in dialogue with organisers to persuade demonstrators to disperse. TV images showed police shoving some protesters, while the police said one officer had been slightly injured and taken to hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US on February 28, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
Former US President Donald Trump speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US on February 28, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump demands three Republican groups stop raising money off his name

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Donald Trump is using his Save America SuperPAC to raise money in part to help hand-picked Republican candidates in the 2022 congressional elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angel, 19, also known as Kyal Sin, was killed during anti-coup protests in Mandalay, Myanmar March 3, 2021.(Instagram/@ jia_xi_5201314/via REUTERS)
Angel, 19, also known as Kyal Sin, was killed during anti-coup protests in Mandalay, Myanmar March 3, 2021.(Instagram/@ jia_xi_5201314/via REUTERS)
world news

Body of 'Everything will be OK' protester exhumed in Myanmar

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Kyal Sin, widely known as Angel, died on Wednesday from a shot to the head as protesters came under fire from security forces trying to end demonstrations against the coup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jack Dorsey's 15-year old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform(Reuters File Photo )
Jack Dorsey's 15-year old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Twitter's Jack Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:49 PM IST
Old offers for the tweet suggest that it was put for sale in December, but the listing gained more attention after Dorsey's tweet on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials in some of the affected cities worry that raising the bar could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development.(AP)
Officials in some of the affected cities worry that raising the bar could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development.(AP)
world news

Bye, Bismarck: 144 US cities could lose status as metro areas

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:34 PM IST
  • Statisticians say the change in designations has been a long time coming, given that the US population has more than doubled since 1950.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.(Representational Image / AP)
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.(Representational Image / AP)
world news

Car bomber kills prosecutor, bodyguard: Afghan officials

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • Afghanistan is experiencing a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and other violence as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government continue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP